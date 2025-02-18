Liverpool icon ‘close’ to PL return at Arsenal as Brazilian looks to ‘quit’ Saudi Arabia

Premier League side Arsenal have moved to the front of the queue to sign Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino, according to reports.

After Gabriel Jesus had been ruled out for the season in January, Arsenal got the news last week that Germany international Kai Havertz will also miss the remainder of the campaign with a torn hamstring.

Havertz suffered the injury in a warm weather training camp in Dubai, leaving Arsenal without a senior centre-forward, although there are a number of options they could try.

In their 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, Mikel Arteta opted to play Leandro Trossard in the central role with Raheem Sterling on the left wing and Ethan Nwaneri on the right.

And now former Liverpool striker Firmino is ‘close to returning to the Premier League’ with Spanish publication Fichajes insisting that Arsenal are leading the race for the Brazilian amid their injury crisis.

Firmino is ‘not willing to stay in Saudi Arabia for another minute’ and Arsenal are ‘opening its doors wide for him’ with Mikel Arteta missing Jesus and Havertz.

It is claimed that his ‘destination could be Arsenal, who are in urgent need of reinforcements due to the injury crisis affecting their main attackers’ and Firmino is ‘already considering terminating his contract to return to Europe’.

The report adds:

‘Arsenal have positioned themselves as the best option for the 32-year-old striker. With Gabriel Jesus, Saka, Martinelli and Havertz out, Mikel Arteta has been forced to improvise, even using Mikel Merino as an occasional striker. However, the lack of a reliable ‘9’ has led the Gunners’ board to seriously consider bringing in Firmino. ‘Although there are other options, such as the MLS or a return to Brazil, the striker is in favour of returning to England, where he had his best time with Liverpool, winning the Champions League and several other titles. Now, his objective is clear: to leave Saudi Arabia and return to being a protagonist in the elite of European football.’

Mikel Merino came off the Arsenal bench on Saturday to score the only two goals of the game as the Gunners beat Leicester and now former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp reckons the Spaniard could start up front for Arteta.

Redknapp told BetVictor: “I know some people might laugh but I’ve got to have Mikel Merino in the side, and as a striker! Talk about a super-sub, that was unbelievable against Leicester. I know he’s is a midfielder, but he took his two goals very well and Mikel Arteta might have just stumbled across another striker option for a team that lacks goals.”