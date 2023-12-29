‘Frustrated’ Liverpool icon Firmino could make PL return amid ‘shock’ interest from English club

Sheffield United could make a move for former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Brazil international left Anfield in the summer transfer window on a free transfer with Firmino making the choice to move to Saudi Arabia and join Al Ahli.

However, Firmino is not having the best time of it in the Saudi Pro League with the 32-year-old scoring just three times in 16 appearances.

And now talkSPORT claim that, after receiving criticism from the Al Ahli fanbase, Firmino ‘could be set to depart’ with ‘interest from England, Turkey and other Saudi clubs’.

His three goals all came in his debut with the Brazilian not hitting the back of the net since with Firmino becoming ‘frustrated by Al Ahli’s system, with the club willing to loan him out in the New Year’.

And Sheffield United could now make a move for the Liverpool icon in the January transfer window and ‘were monitoring his situation ahead of a possible shock swoop for the player under previous boss Paul Heckingbottom’.

The report does add that now Chris Wilder is back in charge it remains to be seen ‘whether the Blades remain a viable option’ and Al Ahli ‘would prefer to keep Firmino in the Gulf nation’.

One possible option could be Al Ettifaq – who are managed by former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard – with the Anfield legend recently talking about his admiration for the Brazilian.

Gerrard told talkSPORT: “I obviously know Bobby extremely well, I’ve been a massive fan. I’ve followed him for years.

“At the moment he’s Al Ahli’s player so it’s very difficult for me to comment on that situation.

“But I’ve loved Bobby Firmino since the first day I watched him and I’m a huge fan. He belongs to another club, so I won’t sit here and name names.”

Firmino recently revealed that his departure from Liverpool came about over “a difference in understanding” but insists it “wasn’t a war”.

“It wasn’t a war. It was just a difference in understanding about what I could offer to Liverpool,” Firmino said in his new book, released in November.

“I reflected a lot and realised that God’s plan was to take me somewhere else. The signs were all there since that conversation with Pastor Daniel in Maceio. I had been stubborn.

“God didn’t want me to stay in Liverpool, but I was insisting. I didn’t listen. But I couldn’t avoid it any more. It was time to accept. I decided it was time to seek another challenge for myself, another purpose. My time at Liverpool had come to an end.

“It had been a beautiful story that I wanted to finish the right way. We are very grateful for everything we experienced in England; all of our dreams, mine and my family’s, were fulfilled. We experienced the greatest joys and triumphs; it was all so intense. And we didn’t want to leave with any bitterness, anger or resentment.”