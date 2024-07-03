Liverpool are ‘first choice’ for PL star in deal that ‘definitely has legs’ as Reds confirmed ‘in Kimmich race’

Liverpool are ‘first choice’ if Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri leaves Molineux in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds could be in for major changes after Jurgen Klopp left Anfield at the end of the season to replaced by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

Michael Edwards has returned to the Premier League club as FSG’s CEO of football, while Richard Hughes left Bournemouth to become the new sporting director at Liverpool.

Klopp has left Liverpool in a good position after bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in a midfield rebuild.

Most of the rest of the squad looks in good shape and a few additions should see Liverpool challenge towards the top of the Premier League once again.

One reported target is Wolves left-back Ait-Nouri and journalist Dave Davis insists that there’s “definitely legs” in a potential transfer to Liverpool.

Davis told Anfield Index’s Transfer Show: “There was a story by an Algerian journalist saying that Ait-Nouri was wanted by a lot of clubs, but Liverpool is the defender’s first choice.

“Definitely legs in this one, just because he’s been linked so frequently and LFC have a good relationship with his agents. So I think that’s there’s definitely something in that.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal put ‘money on the table’ as they ‘go all out’ against Chelsea to hijack Liverpool transfer

👉 Liverpool man ‘desperate’ to leave given £25m valuation as Slot seeks £65m in player sales

👉 Liverpool tipped to ‘break the bank’ to beat Newcastle to signing with ‘move already made’



Liverpool are one of a number of clubs reportedly interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich with former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs insisting that Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United are also looking at a potential deal.

And Jacobs has now confirmed that Liverpool are “in the race” to sign the Germany international, who could leave Bavaria over the summer.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “I think we have to keep an eye on Liverpool, Juventus, possibly Barcelona, although there’s obviously financial considerations, and even Manchester United, who all could be in the race for Kimmich and are all assessing whether there’s value at that number before making any kind of meaningful approach.

“Kimmich’s future will also be intertwined to some extent with Joao Palhinha. Should he come in as a new defensive midfielder and that deal get done with Fulham, it might end up costing close to 60 million pounds, and almost certainly 60 million euros at the lower end.

“So you know, ranging between £50 million if maybe Bayern eventually get their way, and £60 million if Fulham get their price and if Palhinha joins, then the expectation is it will further call into question Kimmich’s future.”