Liverpool make ‘first offer’ for Dortmund man and Reds would have ‘no problem’ paying asking price

Liverpool have made their opening offer for Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds are preparing for a summer of upheaval in terms of manager, sporting director and coaching staff but there are likely to be changes in playing personnel too.

Jurgen Klopp announced last month that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to bring an end to his nine-year spell as manager of the Reds.

Xabi Alonso is currently the favourite to take over at Liverpool at the end of the season after guiding Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga table.

And Spanish publication Fichajes insists Dortmund’s Malen has already been earmarked as a new signing with Liverpool making their ‘first offer’ for the Dutch forward.

The Netherlands international has scored nine goals in 20 Bundesliga appearances this term with the 25-year-old scoring two braces in his last four appearances.

And Fichajes add that Dortmund ‘seek to make the most money possible’ on Malen with Liverpool ‘standing out above the rest’ in the race for the forward.

The report does not reveal how much the Reds’ first offer is for but it is claimed the Premier League side would have ‘no problem’ paying Dortmund’s €40m asking price.

Manchester United were also linked with Malen over the January transfer window but former Red Devils striker Dwight Yorke warned them off the signing.

“I’ve not seen much of Donyell Malen, but I know he’s scored a few goals in the Bundesliga. I haven’t seen enough of him to make a judgment on him, but he seems to be an alright player,” Yorke told Instant Casino in December.

“United can’t waste money signing players who won’t improve the squad. I’m an aspiring coach, and that’s the first thing I take into consideration before I sign anyone. If this player doesn’t raise the level of the position he’s playing in, then the team will continue on the same path.

“United need to sign players who will be comfortable with the pressure of the club and who will help them win football matches. A good player performs even when the rest of the team isn’t. We’re not seeing that in the current squad. Scott McTominay is the only one who looks as if he has a fire in his belly.

“Good players can influence matches even when the team looks down and out. None of the current players look a threat and they all look fragile.

“It’s hard to see any of these players producing something extraordinary, but every team needs individuals like that. Football is always easier when you’re playing well, but you really know about players when they’re not. That’s where to find out how good they really are.

“I could play in this City side with ease, but you find out who can really play when the chips are down. That’s when you find out who wants the ball and who shies away from it – that’s when true characters are revealed.”