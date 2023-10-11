Liverpool ‘first in the queue’ for Brazilian star who will ‘definitely’ be on the move in January

Liverpool have been tipped to sign a Brazilian international in the January transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad.

Klopp’s side have enjoyed an eye-catching start to the new Premier League campaign as they currently sit fourth in the table and are just three points off the top.

Liverpool certainly haven’t struggled to find the back of the net as they have scored 18 league goals so far and are averaging over two goals per game.

However, they have shown some vulnerability at the opposite end of the pitch and Klopp will surely be keen to address this in the January window.

Earlier in the month Liverpool had been linked with Fluminense star Andre Trindade and journalist Graeme Bailey has provided the latest on Liverpool’s interest.

“Many people think he’s the best defensive midfielder in the Brazilian top flight at the moment,” Bailey told the Talking Transfers podcast.

“He really is one on the agenda for January. I’ll be amazed if he doesn’t leave Fluminense. Will it be to Liverpool? I think they’re first in the queue.

“He’s definitely leaving Fluminense in January. And he may very well be turning up at Anfield.”

The midfielder’s contract with Fluminense runs until the end of 2026, but all of the signs point to the midfielder being on the move next year.

Trindade wins an average of 2.1 tackles per 90 and he has already racked up 150 appearances for Fluminense as well as being capped by Brazil.

Liverpool signed the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the summer, but none of these players are natural defensive midfielders.

Of course, they also added Wataru Endo to their ranks, but the 30-year-old is perhaps seen as a more short-term option.

Jamie Carragher still believes that Liverpool need to sign another holding midfielder as well as an extra defender if they are to challenge for the title this season.

“Whether they can go on and win the biggest trophy which is the Premier League – I think that will be tough,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I think that could be something Liverpool could go for next season with a couple more additions.

“I think Liverpool lack a top central midfield player and maybe another defender. Those gaps will be plugged whether that is in January or in the summer. I think they will be better equipped next season to go for the Premier League.”

