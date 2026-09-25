According to reports, Liverpool could make Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni their ‘first signing’ under Julian Ward, who will be their next sporting director.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Ward will be Liverpool‘s next sporting director following the exit of Richard Hughes.

On Tuesday evening, David Ornstein said on X: ‘Julian Ward expected to be appointed Liverpool sporting director.

’45yo Englishman preferred option to succeed Richard Hughes & become most senior #LFC sporting executive; ownership-led process not closed but now drawing towards conclusion.’

And Ward will have a big job on his hands at Liverpool, partly because Andoni Iraola‘s side need to strengthen in midfield.

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This includes centre-midfield, but a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Real Madrid star Tchouameni ‘could be Ward’s first signing’ because he ‘remains very much’ on Liverpool’s ‘radar’ heading into next year.

“Yeah, obviously Julian Ward does look like he’s going to be reappointed as the new sporting director at Liverpool,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He’s obviously going to have targets in mind and there will be work to do on this Liverpool squad ahead of upcoming transfer windows.

“As you said, Ward was interest previously in bringing Tchouameni to Anfield, and I’m sure there will be interest going forward because he remains very much on Liverpool’s radar.

“But it could be a very difficult deal to do in the near future because he only recently signed a new contract at Real until 2031.”

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Liverpool turn to Chelsea target as possible right-back solution

Liverpool also need to improve at right-back, with our colleagues at TEAMtalk reporting that they are ‘exploring a move’ for Athletico Madrid full-back Marcos Llorente, who has entered the final year of his contract.

Atletico Madrid are said to have ‘huge confidence’ in keeping Llorente beyond next summer, but they face competition from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The report adds:

‘The situation has attracted serious attention from England, with three of the Premier League’s biggest clubs assessing whether the 31-year-old could become available. ‘Llorente has previously admitted that he would walk away from football rather than continue playing into his late thirties, but he is now considering his next step with his Atletico future still to be resolved.’

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