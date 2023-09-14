Liverpool in five-club ‘race’ to sign €100m winger after ‘club-record’ transfer to PL rivals was rejected

According to reports, Liverpool are still in the ‘race’ to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, who was pursued by Brentford during the summer window.

Liverpool were focused on rebuilding their midfield during the summer transfer window but they were also being linked with wingers amid reported interest from the Saudi Pro League in star forward Mo Salah.

The Reds ended up retaining Salah but it is anticipated that Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad will go back in for the Egypt international at some point over the next year.

It will be hard for Liverpool to replace Salah as he is still one of the best wingers in the world, but they will have to invest heavily to recruit an appropriate successor.

Liverpool were being heavily linked with Bakayoko during the final weeks of the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old shone for PSV last season as he grabbed nine goals and six assists in 39 outings across all competitions.

Bakayoko has started this season strongly with five assists in eight games and it’s been claimed that he turned down a move to Brentford before the summer window closed.

The winger – who has claimed that he would have wanted to stay at PSV even if they were offered €100m – is still attracting interest from Liverpool, according to Football Insider.

‘Liverpool are in a ‘race’ with Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Everton for Bakayoko. The report adds. ‘It was Brentford who came closest to signing the super-quick winger after submitting a reported club-record bid of £34million for his services. However, he chose to remain a PSV player following their qualification for the Champions League group stages. ‘Brentford will face fierce competition once again in January for the Belgium international as they seek to seal a club-record move. A well-placed source has revealed a potential deal could hinge on the success of PSV’s European exploits.’

Liverpool are also understood to be in the market for a new centre-back as they are looking for someone who can compete with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd has been mentioned as a potential target of late but Football Insider have claimed that they ‘will demand a huge offer to sell him in January’. They explain.

‘It is believed the Irons were unwilling to be left without a replacement for the 27-year-old despite moving to sign Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos during the summer. ‘Liverpool and Man City have now also been widely linked with Morocco international Aguerd and could join the race for his signature in January. ‘The Reds have long been in the market for a new left-sided centre-back and failed to add one during the main window, instead prioritising a rebuilding of their midfield.’

