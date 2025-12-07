Five pundits have reacted to Mohamed Salah’s “embarrassing and disrespectful” outburst, with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot given a “solution”…

Salah is on the exit ramp at Liverpool as he feels he has been made a scapegoat for their ongoing crisis, remarkably claiming that he has been “thrown under the bus”.

Liverpool have only won four of their last 15 matches in all competitions and have lost nine of these games, with Salah’s sudden downfall after being the Premier League’s best player contributing to their struggles.

Salah has been ineffective in most of his appearances this season and has dropped to the bench for Liverpool’s last three Premier League games. He has also been an unused substitute in two of these matches.

The 33-year-old has made his feelings clear on his situation, so he will be leaving Liverpool on a sour note if he secures his ‘most likely’ transfer in January.

Salah has sent shockwaves around the footballing world, and five pundits, some of whom have past links with Liverpool, have given their thoughts on his bombshell interview and his situation at the club…

Michael Owen

“Oh @mosalah I can imagine how you feel. You’ve carried this team for a long time and won everything there is to win.

“But this is a team game and you simply can’t publicly say what you’ve said. You’re going to afcon in a week.

“Surely you bite your lip, enjoy representing your country and see how the land lies when you get back?

Luis Garcia

“It’s sad to see that Salah has to come out and make that kind of statement.

“I’m not a big fan of making a statement publicly and going to the press to make a complaint about any kind of situation that happened in the dressing room or to yourself. It’s a way of not showing really what you’re feeling.

“The best way is to talk to your manager or your sporting director not the press. It becomes like a bomb because it’s not only about you anymore, it’s about what is happening to the dressing room. Apart from that, I understand he can be frustrated, he is a legend of the club and one of the most important players at the club.

“You can see he’s really disappointed and frustrated. I’m not sure what can come from this, I hope they can have a talk and try to address the situation because Liverpool don’t need a lot more noise around the club and the team needs to get together.”

Danny Murphy

“We know that’s an emotional response that doesn’t really stack up.

“Everyone has to keep fighting for their place – and keep fighting for a certain level. I don’t think he’s on his own. A lot of other big-name players are getting stick and some fans are turning, they are getting judged.

“It’s not true. You can be angry, you can be frustrated, you can be emotional. He’s done wonderful things for the football club. You have to keep it in the four walls of the club.

“Knock on the manager’s door, go and speak with the CEO or whoever you might need to. Go and see the owners. Do whatever you’ve got to do. Express your frustration.

“By doing what he’s done, he’s causing the manager and the team a problem and he’s making it all about him. You just can’t do it. Whether you agree with him being left out or not, you don’t deal with it like this.”

Chris Sutton

“Embarrassing from Mo Salah and disrespectful to his team-mates and his manager.

“Salah is no different from any other player … if a player’s form drops as Salah’s has he is the same as anyone else and has to accept being benched… but he thinks he’s too good to be benched sadly…”

Stan Collymore

“The solution to what is now a very open sore is simple (ish).

“Player and manager talk privately. Manager tells player what he wants from the player. Player commits or tells manager he wants out.

“If player wants out, make it happen quickly. If not, pick the player and let him be judged by his continued performances.

“If they’re poor, manager can’t lose, ‘I told you so’. If they’re great, manager can’t lose.

“So Slot playing Mo is a very good starting point, especially as two very big signings have yet to make Mo ‘yesterday’s man’.”