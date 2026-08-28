Liverpool have had a mess of a summer transfer window so far and Richard Hughes is among those who really should be held accountable for it.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Savi business

Savio is unbelievable! Amazed City let him go.

At first glance it seems he can do it all and beat a man either way with ease, and comfortable with either foot. Haven’t seen a more obvious ‘Spurs type’ player for years, maybe since Ginola! So excited for watching him again this weekend!

Dave (Mikey Moore was on it too), Winchester Spurs

An appeal to the Liverpool fans

Let me begin with the recap of the last transfer window.

Liverpool were Premier League Champions, and the Transfer committee went nuts on a spending spree that was almost never seen before by any Liverpool fan in the last decade.

Florian Wirtz, Jeremy Frimpong (Bundesliga winners), Hugo Ekitike ( A middle finger statement of a transfer to Newcastle), and then the fist after the finger- Alexander Isak (The best striker then in the PL).

Rival fans were afraid. We were handed the title before GW1. And then cue the last season in reality.

Fast Forward to today. The Transfer committee has gone nuts in the opposite direction. Readily selling away players without having replacements. Even Bajectic is sold. Who plays in that midfield beyond the starting 3? Failing to secure a replacement of a generational player in Salah. (They had 6 months or more to plan this). Where is the DM that will protect the back 2 given our new fullbacks attack like defenders and defend like attackers?

How is it that from anyone who plays eFoootball or FC to ex-players, current club captain and pundits have all unanimously agreed that the team needs a holding midfielder and 2 wingers.

Richard Hughes and co. would have been fired in any other equivalent jobs given their respective pay checks on failing to account for their basics at their job.

Get out of our club man, and take that mindless spending spree decisions making team with you. Give us more signings like Victor Munoz, he is the definition of our shrewd signing acumen. Looks decent for the money and has all the potential yet no pressure to deliver and my gut says that he will come good soon.

Finally, to fellow Liverpool fans. This committee has handicapped the manager, in the last few days of the Transfer window and we are running like headless chickens. From Barcola to Minteh to Sarr FFS.

Hughes and co. are to be blamed for the glaring deficiencies in the squad and I for once am going to watch our games without glaring expectations and when we do concede goals as teams tear through our midfield, for the first time I won’t be hurling abuses at the manager (And I have yelled at the TV, questioning almighty Kloppmeister)

Either Andoni proves to be the second coming of the combination of the Trinity of Pep-Sir Alex-Klopp; ends up creating a miracle season and shocks the footballing fraternity with one of the big prizes or realistically (looking at that Newcastle game) we are in for a long Spurs-like, Wenger-Arsenal like season.

Get Hughes and co. out please.

M.Nair. Mumbai. LFC. (Pretty sure Liverpool and PSG officials are having a steamy affair in Paris Hotels in the name of the Barcola deal, to hell with their “discussions” and “proposals” of FOUR MONTHS)

Hi Guys,

Long time reader and 1st time writer.

Have been enjoying this site for nigh on 20 years now so keep up the great work!!

I just wanted to write in and say wtf is going on at Liverpool?

We knew that Salah was leaving and didn’t have anyone really in place and now we find ourselves flapping around looking for a replacement. Barcola, Sarr and bloody Mintah… and the season has already kicked off!!

The central midfield seriously needs a defensive midfielder to cover the defence that we saw getting turned on the hop by a very decent and energetic Newcastle team but really that game just showed a continuation of alot of the issues from last season.

Add to that, 2 fullbacks who literally have me covering me eyes every time someone runs at them and I am worried even at this early stage!!!

Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Spurs and even Aston Villa are doing decent and improving work in the transfer market and we are left standing with our proverbials in our hands, which is not the way we have operated in the market over the last decade (perhaps last summer has the men in suits crapping themselves).

I know its early enough but unless we are going to sign 3-4 really good players for the positions mentioned above on the last day of the transfer market and blow us all away, I really do feel worried about champions league qualification from a club that strolled to the league the season before last.

The Mighty Quinn – Worried Red- Limerick

Make it make sense

I’m more than a little concerned with the business my club Villa are doing with Chelsea in this transfer window. Leaving us to go to them are:

Morgan Rogers – Yes, the transfer fee was ridiculous and nowhere near what the player is actually worth but he had plenty of time left on his contract with us, is a game changer when on form and being English comes with the widely recognised “English Premium” tax added on.

Austin Macphee – Most people may well be saying “Who???” but any Villa fan worth their salt will know the value he brought to us as set-piece coach. We looked a lot more deadly at free-kicks and corners under this man, see Youri Tielemans’ first goal in the Europa League final as an example. It’s no coincidence that players often ran up to celebrate with him following a successful set-piece routine ending with a goal.

Emi Martinez – Okay, this hasn’t happened yet but it feels like a formality given the signing of Zion Suzuki for us plus the absolute liability they have between the sticks at the moment. Best keeper in the world according to FIFA for 2 years running, and still plenty of gas left in the tank at only 33 years old. This would be an absolute game changer for Chelsea if it comes to pass and definitely propel them back up the table.

Meanwhile, coming the other way:

Alejandro Garnacho – I don’t see him being anything other than another Sancho. We’ve already gotten rid of one useless winger in Guessand and still have one lurking in Bailey, surely better options were available elsewhere?

Nicolas Jackson – A player who cost Chelsea £32m is now apparently worth £65m because….anyone? *shrugs shoulders*

In attempting to try and break the glass ceiling of being one of the top teams in the league, we are selling our best players to a rival whilst giving them money back for what are essentially their cast offs – players deemed not good enough to play for them, otherwise they absolutely would be. I just don’t understand the logic in it at all, I really don’t. Unai has my full backing – as he should from every Villa fan for what he’s done for us since joining the club – but the maths ain’t mathing at all here.

Before we start bleating about FFP, PSR, SCR or whatever future iteration of it comes to pass, maybe we should first stop strengthening the teams we’re trying to either catch up to or overtake. If we harbour ambitions of getting into the Champions League regularly, doing business like this is absolutely not the way to go about it.

Jeff G, West Brom Villan (Guendouzi really is a world-class tool, isn’t he?)

Unai it’s true

I see the article this morning about where Utd turn if Carrick doesn’t work. Surely the obvious answer there is Unai Emery.

Used to bringing together more than individual parts (something Utd can’t say in the previous managers), serial winner and most importantly, will most likely be looking at something else if Villa keep selling the best players out from underneath him.

Seems like a win-win…. except maybe for Villa

Andy, MUFC

A jolly United outlook

Dear Mailbox,

Just to add another perspective to the conversation about how Manchester United fans are feeling – I’m quite enjoying things, overall. I was more excited before the Hull defeat, naturally, but that game did make me realise that whilst United have (excitingly) totally overhauled their midfield at long last, unfortunately they’ve also totally overhauled their midfield at long last, and that’s going to take a while to get settled. The players need to work out how to play with each other, and Carrick needs a few games to figure out how best to use his new recruits (e.g, at the risk of fansplaining, don’t use Tielemans as one part of a double pivot in midfield, as he doesn’t have the legs for it – use him as a regular Bruno substitute to help keep them both as fresh as possible).

If they can bring in a left-back and a back-up striker before the end of the transfer window, it’ll be a decent season. Plus they’re a likeable bunch in a main, and personally I’m very pleased to see Rashford back – I hope Carrick gets him back to his best and enjoying playing for the team again. I doubt the team will win much, if anything, this season, but we’re back in the Champions League which is nice, and seem to be heading in vaguely the right direction.

Cheers,

Dan in Worthing

The weeks go slipping and sliding

Responding to Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York.

Misery is halved when shared. Turning 40 is a heavy moment my friend. It’s the time when all of your life choices are starting to come due, and there is nowhere to hide. You’re probably more than halfway through a reasonable lifespan. You find yourself tearing up to songs like ‘forever young by passenger’.

The least our beloved team could do is give us something to look forward to every weekend. We’re not even asking for 90s style dominance, just moments that make us feel alive. Since our team doesn’t seem capable of delivering, try going back to the gym and picking up an old sport you used to play (worked for me).

Akillies

The Saudi coin

Lewis, Busby Way, fair points and to be clear, I don’t begrudge anyone from going for the money if they feel it’s right for them, and just because I think Saudi is the devil’s work (in large part due to western influences lest we forget – watch Bitter Lake on iPlayer, utterly brilliant), doesn’t give me the right to tell others what they should or shouldn’t do.

However, your point about footballers from dirt poor backgrounds arguably reinforces mine, when they are already multi-millionaires. Wedge goes waaay further in the favela than it does in Wilmslow. And I’ve a lot more time for lads like N’Golo Kante who are not only bona fide all time players, but also drive around in a nail and spend a huge portion of their wealth on others less fortunate, than I have for the likes of Jordan Henderson.

RHT/TS x (Dave LFC, whilst it fills me with glee that it appears I was largely right about the tiny German ballerina in the mail you refer to, look on the bright side bud, you won the league season before last!)

Chew you up, spit you out

To whom it may concern,

This should concern you. Following on from Sterlings crash and the NFLs recent report on serious brain damage effecting 1 in 4, can we start discussing the pasts, presents and future of those who bend the knee to our society’s obsession with sport?

The statistics on who plays high school, college and then professional football in America are stunning. From memory is 1 in 30k that make it. I’m confident it’s the same in football. I’m sure many that don’t make it go on to live productive lives. But what about those that don’t? Especially when they get close and have gone all in on this as there future.

To compete at the highest level of sport tasks more than natural talent, hard work. It requires luck. Spare a thought for the unlucky.

Sterling lived large and possibly has had bad advice (and worse support) but for every Sterling crashing his Lambo there’s a 100 Smiths and Johnsons who never got there and have been chewed up and spit out by the maw of professional sports.

Just a thought… Now back to doom scrolling Spurs.

D, Phnom Penh, Cambodia