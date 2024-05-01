Bayern Munich are reportedly ‘attracted’ by a move for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk this summer but face competition from Saudi Arabia for his services.

Van Dijk has been a key cog in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool machine ever since his £75m move from Southampton in 2015, but is out of contract in 2025 and has been linked with a departure form Anfield with his manager this summer.

A report last month claimed Borussia Dortmund are ‘considering a surprise move to secure the services’ of Van Dijk, though incoming boss Arne Slot is desperate to keep him.

Slot still sees the 32-year-old as a ‘key element for Liverpool’s success in the future’ and will ‘prioritise a new contract for the Liverpool captain’ to try and keep him out of other clubs’ hands.

Bayern and Al-Qadisiah enter Van Dijk race

But that’s not stopped the rumour mill and SPORTS ZONE now claim that both Bayern Munich and Al-Qadisiah – who are set to be promoted to the Saudi Pro League at the end of the season – are interested in the 32-year-old.

“Aged 33 this summer, Virgil Van Dijk attracts Bayern Munich, who has been in the news in recent days,” a post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

“Al-Qadisiah has already made a fantastic offer to the captain of the Reds. Van Dijk appears to want to stay at Liverpool but is not inflexible.”

MORE LIVERPOOL TRANSFER NEWS ON F365

👉 Liverpool ‘closing’ transfer ‘bomb’ as Slot selects first signing ahead of ‘imminent departure’

👉 Liverpool identify Prem star as ‘top’ target to replace Reds player who ‘wants to leave’

👉 Liverpool: Slot ‘demands’ £26m ‘first’ signing as incoming Reds boss told three Tottenham ‘lies’

‘Wear and tear starting to show’

Although Slot wants to retain Van Dijk, former Netherlands international Rene van der Gijp reckons the Duthman should make it one of his first jobs to move on the centre-back. as well as top goalscorer Mohamed Salah, whose contract also expired in 2025.

“I think Slot would do best to slowly replace guys like Salah and Van Dijk,” Van der Gijp told Today Inside.

“I read that Dortmund would be interested in Van Dijk, instead of Hummels. Then you play in a slightly easier competition.

“Salah should also just leave. He has performed incredibly, year in, year out. Now the wear and tear is slowly starting to show. That’s not easy. Your ego is affected, you fall down in the pecking order.”

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables