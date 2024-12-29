Napoli are in ‘pole position’ to sign Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, who is ‘already looking for a way out’ of the Merseyside club, according to reports.

Liverpool signed Chiesa on the cheap from Juventus in the summer transfer window, paying £10million for his signature.

This was deemed a coup by many, pointless by others, and reeked of desperation to some.

It has been a miserable start for the Italian international, who is yet to start and finish a match and only has four appearances in total for his new club.

His injury problems were a large contributing factor towards his low asking price and having struggled to stay fit this season, Chiesa could return to Italy in the winter transfer window.

The 27-year-old should struggle for game time when fully fit as well, with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah in fine goalscoring form, while Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are also ahead in Arne Slot’s pecking order.

With Chiesa struggling to stay fit and unable to make an impact when available and playing, he is ‘already looking for a way out’, according to Foot Mercato.

Yep, it is believed that Chiesa is ‘aiming for a return to Italy’ on loan to help ‘revive his career’.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli are believed to be in ‘pole position’ but there is ‘vast Italian competition’, meaning ‘the transaction does not look easy’.

The report claims:

According to our information, Federico Chiesa would like to find minutes and a status that matches his talent. If he does not want to leave Liverpool permanently, the Italian striker would target a loan this winter – if possible in Italy. Several Italian clubs have already come to the information with Inter Milan and Napoli at the top of the list, both determined to strengthen in the race for the Scudetto, but also Fiorentina who would like to repatriate their former player to surf on his great start to the season. A loan is also viewed positively by Arne Slot’s Reds. In order for an Italian club to afford Chiesa’s loan, Liverpool will have to pay part of the Italian international’s salary. Under contract until June 30, 2028, Federico Chiesa wants to revive his career after several months of alternating many physical problems that handicapped his start to his adventure at Anfield. According to our indiscretions, Luciano Spalletti, coach of the Nazionale, has convinced the Genoa native to test the Italian market to regain confidence and consistency, even promising him a return to the national team.

