Florian Wirtz has finally shown Liverpool fans why the Reds paid £100million to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen. Unfortunately for them, it was while playing for Germany.

Wirtz has been lauded for his performance in Germany’s 6-0 trashing of Slovakia, which secured Die Mannschaft a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Wirtz against Slovakia v for Liverpool (per 90)

Touches: 99 – 57.6

Passes completed: 77 – 37.3

Key passes: 6 – 2.81

Dribbles won: 1 – 1.23

Dispossessed: 0 – 1.49

The 22-year-old has been poor for Liverpool since completing a £100million move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window, but he found some respite in the international break as he provided two excellent assists for Leroy Sane.

His most recent outing for the Reds was a disastrous one as his side were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Manchester City, when Wirtz “looked like a little boy”, in Gary Neville’s words.

Speaking before his side’s win over Slovakia, head coach Julian Nagelsmann said Wirtz hasn’t been helped by his new Liverpool team-mates and the club’s overall form.

“Liverpool could also help him out by scoring some of the chances he creates. They somehow don’t like to shoot the ball in,” he said.

“The whole club isn’t as stable this year as it was last year. It’s much harder to slip into the team now.

“If you look at the game against [Manchester] City, they were actually the worse team over the 90 minutes.

“So it’s also difficult for Flo to make a big impact. Ultimately, the overall situation is such that he just needs a little more time, which is normal; you see that with other players who move to the Premier League too.”

PLANET FOOTBALL: ‘Mr. Wirtz, we’ve missed you!’ – German media laud Liverpool star after international masterclass

German media praise ‘perfect’ Florian Wirtz

Suddeutsche Zeitung dropped high praise for Wirtz, including a first line that’s impossible to read in anything other than a German accent.

Ah, good to see you again, Mr. Wirtz, we’ve missed you! For weeks it wasn’t even clear whether it was Florian Wirtz or a bewildered doppelganger on the pitch in Liverpool and the national team. In Leipzig, the original was back: technique, turns, crosses, passes, two beautiful assists before Leroy Sane’s goals – everything was back to normal, just like the player who cost a fortune this summer. He even provided arguments for being named Man of the Match without scoring himself. If Julian Nagelsmann wants to achieve his goal (the title) at the World Cup, he needs exactly this Wirtz.

BILD dished out a grade 1 rating for Wirtz’s performance, which is their highest possible rating.

Just like Sane, he had a few misjudged passes at the start. But then that dream pass before the 3-0 – that was finally the old Leverkusen Wirtz again! A magical move! And because it worked so well, the two of them did it again a few minutes later.

Sport 1 called Wirtz’s display ‘perfect’, noting his defensive contributions as Germany kept a clean sheet.

He was brimming with enthusiasm. He was the creative force in the German attack. He was everywhere on the pitch, orchestrating many of the German team’s attacks and shining as a provider of assists. Before the 3-0 goal, he played a monster pass from his own half to Sane, who was through on goal and slotted the ball past (Martin) Dubravka to make it 3-0. Later, he first won the ball back on the touchline and then delivered a perfect cross to Sane, who finished off Germany’s fourth goal. In the second half, he made several good defensive interceptions. He received thunderous applause when he was substituted (77th minute) – for his selfless dedication to the team, he deserves a perfect score.

SPIGEL Sport may well have put it best as Wirtz appeared to play without a weight on his shoulders.

He seemed relieved of a weight. As if he had remembered what an outstanding attacking player he truly is. Liverpool and the difficult first weeks after his transfer suddenly seemed a world away. Wirtz dissected the Slovakian defense with a pass that led to Sane’s 3-0 goal. He also set up Sane’s 4-0 with a ball recovery and a perfectly placed cross. As he left the pitch, the Leipzig fans rose to their feet.

Wirtz’s lack of confidence was clear to 90 Plus before he grew into the game against Slovakia.

The Liverpool star’s current crisis at the club was evident; he didn’t initially exude much confidence. However, he improved steadily and played a crucial role in the 4-0 halftime lead with two excellent assists for Sane (36th, 41st minute). He was hard-working defensively and deserved a goal of his own.

Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung, meanwhile, said:

For Wirtz, struggling at Liverpool, and Sane, returning to the German national team, this half-time match was balm for the soul after many debates in recent weeks.

‘Unplayable’ Wirtz shows Liverpool ‘what they’ve been yearning for’

There was also high praise from Goal, who named Wirtz as their MVP for Germany in their 6-0 win.

Having struggled at club level and come in for criticism for a series of sub-par displays following his Liverpool move, Florian Wirtz showcased just why the Reds spent big to secure his services over the summer. Wirtz was a creative force in Leipzig as he tore the Slovakia backline to shreds, linking up superbly with Leroy Sane on the opposite flank. Liverpool fans will be hoping he can transfer this flying Germany form to club level when domestic duties return this weekend.

And because you’re obviously desperate to know what Shaka Hislop made of Wirtz’s performance…