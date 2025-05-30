Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool are closing in on the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds won the Premier League title in April with the Reds eventually finishing ten points ahead of closest rivals Arsenal.

Liverpool were rarely threatened by the Gunners in the second half of the season with Arne Slot’s side keeping the north Londoners at arm’s length.

Their canter to the Premier League title has allowed Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes extra planning ahead of next season with Champions League football assured for a long time.

And Liverpool have been extremely busy in the transfer market already with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong set to sign after passing his medical.

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is their top target to come in at left-back and reports claim that the Hungary international has ‘agreed personal terms’.

READ: Arsenal, Liverpool transfer targets plus Man Utd outcast: Top 10 wingers available this summer

And Frimpong’s Bayer Leverkusen team-mate, Wirtz, is also closing in on a transfer to Liverpool with journalist Sacha Tavolieri insting that the Reds are increasingly confident of getting a deal over the line with the Germany international ready to ‘jump into a private jet’ and rubber stamp the move.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘Talks are still underway about Florian Wirtz with Liverpool’s confidence increasing to make it happen around a €150M package.

‘Leverkusen not easy with instalments, but every parties are working on the same line. German midfielder’s expecting final green light to jump into a private jet and sign his 5-year deal. Just a matter of time… More to come!’

Wirtz’s former Germany team-mate Toni Kroos has warned Wirtz of a “different” experience when he joins Liverpool but insists he has confidence that the 22-year-old has “all the tools” to succeed anywhere.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Man City plot move to appoint ex-Liverpool chief as ‘two options’ surface amid £71m Reds demand

👉 Liverpool star has ‘no intention’ of showing loyalty as Barcelona ‘prioritise’ Reds raid

👉 Real Madrid ‘promise’ Xabi Alonso £50m Liverpool star as Reds ‘forced to negotiate’ transfer



Kroos said: “If he thinks that’s the best next step for him and his career, then that’s good. You can technically only judge decisions like this afterwards, of course.

“He [Wirtz] is a player who can prevail at any club in the world in my opinion. It doesn’t matter if it would’ve been Bayern or Liverpool, it’s different from being at Leverkusen for sure – but he has all the tools to assert himself at any given top club.”

Former Germany midfielder Mario Basler thinks Liverpool will be getting two very good signings from Bayer Leverkusen if they can get deals for Frimpong and Wirtz over the line.

Basler said: “Jeremie Frimpong would definitely be a good signing for Liverpool. He had another great season and has been playing at a very high level for two years now at Bayer Leverkusen. He’s a player who can help any team with his speed and technique. If he joins Liverpool, they’ll be thrilled – he’s a great player.

“Just like Florian Wirtz, Frimpong can play in any team. There’s no doubt about the quality of both Wirtz and Frimpong. The latter has exceptional talent and a very special energy. That’s something every club in the world is looking for.”

READ NEXT: Florian Wirtz next? The last five times every Premier League club broke transfer record