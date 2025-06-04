How much Liverpool will pay Florian Wirtz revealed as transfer ‘expectation’ emerges

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen

A report has revealed how much Liverpool will pay Florian Wirtz when he completes his move from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The Reds have flown out of the blocks in the summer transfer market with their early Premier League title win helping them getting their transfer plans moving.

Jeremie Frimpong has already signed in a £29.5m deal from Bayer Leverkusen, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has reportedly agreed personal terms ahead of a potential move.

But their marquee signing of the summer would be Wirtz with Liverpool reportedly making two bids for the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder so far.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Liverpool are ‘optimistic’ that they can get a deal over the line with more negotiations coming.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Liverpool remain confident to finalize Florian Wirtz deal as new round of talks has been scheduled this week. Club optimistic to get the agreement sealed with Bayer Leverkusen soon.’

READ: Mo Salah is first name on the Net-Zero XI teamsheet as green clubs rewarded

Agreeing a deal with Wirtz has not been a problem with the Germany international revealing in April that money won’t be a deciding factor in where he plays his football next season.

Wirtz said: “I don’t even care about how much money I have in my account or what I might earn in the future. Of course, you should make sure you get a good contract. But for me, the sporting perspective is much more important than the money.”

And now German publication Bild have revealed that Wirtz is ‘expected to earn between 20 and 22 million euros (£16.8m-£18.5m) per year at the Reds, depending on his success’.

That ‘puts him just behind’ Mohamed Salah who is the top earner at Liverpool and Bild insist that his wage ‘could have been even more had he moved to Munich’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Florian Wirtz could be a ‘lightweight short-arse getting bullied every week’

👉 Liverpool ‘taking last steps’ to seal £169m double deal with Reds ‘on verge’ of ‘historic’ transfer

👉 Brentford the perfect stepping stone for Liverpool keeper back to Champions League

Journalist James Pearce, who has covered Liverpool for years, has an update on what he knows with a “compromise” on a fee expected to be reached soon.

Pearce said on Walk On: The Athletic FC’s Liverpool show: “David Ornstein reported late last week that a second bid of £109m went in. It wasn’t accepted, but those discussions are ongoing.

“I sense an expectation from both ends that a compromise will be reached. I think it massively helped Liverpool that Wirtz has made it clear to Liverpool that he wants the move to happen.

“There was a huge expectation that he’d be going to Bayern Munich. When we reported the interest, the people I’d spoken to said it was about trying to ensure that Liverpool would be at the front of the queue if he was prepared to move outside of Germany.

“Clearly, Liverpool have done a magnificent job of selling the project to him.”