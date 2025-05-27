When Liverpool hope to complete Wirtz transfer as ‘medical’ claim is made after £700m boost

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen

A report has revealed when Liverpool are hoping to complete a deal for Florian Wirtz by, as his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen edges closer.

The Reds have had a brilliant season in the Premier League with Arne Slot guiding them to the title in his first season in charge of the club.

Liverpool were crowned champions at the end of April, allowing Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes to get their summer recruitment drive underway early.

Jeremie Frimpong has already completed his medical ahead of a move from Bayer Leverkusen, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has reportedly ‘agreed personal terms’ over a transfer to Anfield.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that Liverpool have made a bid in excess of €100m to land Frimpong’s Leverkusen team-mate, Wirtz, who wants to move to Anfield.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Liverpool first official bid for Florian Wirtz in excess of 100m package with add-ons has been received by Bayer Leverkusen.

‘Club to club negotiations underway, restarting today to get the deal done very soon. Wirtz already told Bayer that he only wants Liverpool.’

And now TBR Football have revealed that current updates from the Wirtz deal is ‘good news for Reds fans as things are moving in the right direction’.

Leverkusen have ‘indicated to his representatives that any deal would need to be at least €120m (£100m)’ with Liverpool confirming during initial talks ‘that they would pay over €100million (£84million) with a substantial amount also due on add-ons and performances’.

The Reds are ‘willing to agree a deal that would take the move to £100m’ and it’s Liverpool’s ‘hope to have Wirtz in England within days for his medical – with a view to completing a deal by the weekend’.

After finishing top of the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League once again, finance expert Stefan Borson has revealed the scale of the financial boost to Liverpool this season.

Borson told Football Insider: “They have got a lot of capacity and the numbers are going to look great this season.

“They are going to get the most merit money in the Premier League. They had a decent enough Champions League run, obviously by no means perfect.

“They are probably slightly disappointed in terms of what they could have generated, but they’ll have done £100million from the Champions League.

“I was looking at the expected money that’s going to come from the merit payments and the number of games. They have been on TV 30 times, which obviously is the most that anyone’s been on.

“They are talking about getting total distribution from Premier League monies, UK, international and merit and have also been on live TV a number of times, so that’s €180million (£151million).

“They are going to break £700million for revenue.”