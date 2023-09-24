Liverpool force ‘painful farewell’ as Klopp’s €100m ‘priority’ replacement for attacker is ‘ready to leave’

According to reports, Brazil international Rodrygo is ‘ready to leave’ Spanish giants Real Madrid amid interest from Premier League side Liverpool.

Real Madrid paid around €45m to sign Rodrygo from Brazilian outfit Santos in 2018 and he has blossomed into one of the best attackers in the world.

The 22-year-old grabbed 19 goals and 11 assists in his 57 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions last term. The versatile attacker has proven that he can play all across the forward line and he made 41 starts last season.

Rodrygo – valued at €100m – has been linked with a shock move to Liverpool in recent weeks as he is reportedly viewed as an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international attracted serious interest from the Saudi Pro League in the summer and Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for the 31-year-old.

The Saudi outfit are unlikely to give up on signing Salah and it’s already been indicated that they are planning to make another bid for the Liverpool standout in January.

Liverpool already have plenty of options in attacking areas but they will have to sign a replacement for Salah when/if he leaves the club.

Spanish outlet Nacional are reporting that Rodrygo is now ‘ready to leave’ Real Madrid as Liverpool step up their interest in him.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be ‘aware that the risk of losing Salah is really high’ so his ‘priority’ is to sign a new attacker to replace the Liverpool sensation.

Rodrygo is reportedly ‘the option they like the most’ as he has ‘convinced’ Klopp that he would be a suitable signing for Liverpool.

The Reds are ‘willing to tempt’ the Brazil international into leaving Real Madrid as they would ‘offer him a much higher salary than what he currently has, offer a lot of money to Florentino Perez to open the doors and would guarantee him to be the undisputed starter’ at Anfield.

Real Madrid are reportedly not in a position to match this offer with it looking likely that they will sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG next year.

So it is stated that Rodygo leaving Real Madrid ‘is no longer impossible’, especially with the Premier League being a ‘very attractive destination’.

It is mentioned at several points during the report that Rodrygo is Vinicius Junior’s ‘best friend’ at Real Madrid so for the latter, this transfer may force a ‘painful farewell’.

