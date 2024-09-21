Liverpool to miss out on ‘fortune’ with Euro giants ‘ready’ to secure ‘coup’ transfer amid ‘discount’

According to reports, Italian giants Inter Milan believe they could make a ‘fortune’ if they bought and sold England international Joe Gomez from Liverpool.

Gomez was one of Liverpool’s standout performers last season. His versatility was vital while Andy Robertson was injured as he was regularly used at left-back.

His form for Liverpool earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024. Despite this, he was heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League giants in the summer.

The defender was targeted by Newcastle United as they considered including him in a swap deal with fellow England international Anthony Gordon.

This swap deal ended up falling through, but it was revealed that he was ‘exploring’ his options after he was left out of the Liverpool squad for their opening Premier League game of the season against Ipswich Town.

Gomez made his first appearance of the season in midweek as he came off the bench during Liverpool’s 3-1 win against AC Milan.

The 27-year-old has been behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarrell Quansah during the early weeks of this campaign and he is still being linked with a move elsewhere.

After Gomez missed out on a move to Premier League rivals Newcastle, Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged as a potential destination.

A report in Italy claims Inter have ‘no doubts’ and are ‘ready’ to make a move to sign Gomez, who is available at a ‘discounted’ price.

Inter are said to be eyeing a ‘coup’ transfer and can ‘sink the blow’ in the coming months. It is also claimed that they could make a ‘fortune’ on Gomez.

‘He is no longer very young, but he still has many years of career ahead of him and could be the fortune of whoever buys him next summer. ‘Now his valuation has dropped to around 20 million euros, but in the past he was worth as much as 42 million, so he would be a bargain under these conditions.’

Speaking last month, head coach Arne Slot claimed Gomez could still have a future at Liverpool.

“It has been in the right place for three weeks. He has worked really hard since he came back,” Slot said.

“He didn’t play a lot in the Euros and when he came back in the first sessions he couldn’t train the whole session so we had to manage his load and that was also a bit a reason why he wasn’t in the team on Saturday.

“But this week he had a good week in terms of load and how much he could do with the team.

“He is one of the players that I see new things from and learn things what I see from him, also combined with other players. It has been a good week for him and us until now.

“At this moment I am expecting everyone to be here. (But) everything can change.”