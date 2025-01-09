Napoli have added Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa to their list of transfer targets should Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leave the club this month, according to reports.

The Serie A giants have been linked with Chiesa for several months, though the player’s agent recently poured cold water over the rumours.

“Napoli did not negotiate a contract with Chiesa from Liverpool in the winter period, and the club has no intention of dispensing with the player,” his agent Vali Ramadan said.

“The player is continuing with Liverpool and is seeking the opportunity to participate in the coming period. This is what I can confirm now.”

Liverpool signed the Italian international on the cheap from Juventus in the summer transfer window but the winger has struggled for game time this term, playing four times in total and only starting once.

Chiesa penned a four-year contract when he joined the Reds for around £10million in August but it would not be surprising to see him leave in the winter transfer window, even if his agent has denied the links to Napoli.

Injuries are the main reason for Chiesa’s lack of minutes but Arne Slot’s attack has been on fire in 2024/25, making it very difficult for him to get on the pitch even when fully fit.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Neville shocked as Carragher snubs Liverpool star Salah for ‘next Messi’ in team of 2024

👉 Liverpool were ‘sloppy’ and ‘panicked’; do they just need a rest?

👉 Amorim no longer above Arteta as Slot loses top spot – ranking all 28(!) PL managers this season

He should at least be open to a return to Italy and Napoli should become a serious option should Kvaratskhelia leave – which appears very likely.

Paris Saint-Germain are very keen on signing the Georgian winger this month but face competition from Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United.

It has been reported that the Red Devils are keen to hijack PSG’s pursuit of Kvaratskhelia and are prepared to agree a swap deal including out-of-favour attacker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford’s expected Man United departure may trigger a transfer domino in the January window and Chiesa to Napoli is a move that could come to fruition.

This is according to Sky Sports in Italy, where it is claimed Antonio Conte’s side are keen on signing Chiesa on loan, but Liverpool’s stance is unclear.

The Sky Sports Transfer Centre says:

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa is one of the names Napoli are considering as a potential replacement should Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leave this month, according to Sky in Italy. Chiesa, signed from Juventus in the summer, has made just four appearances for Liverpool this season because of fitness struggles. Sky in Italy are reporting that Napoli would be interested in taking the 27-year-old on loan toward the end of the window. Although that of course depends on Liverpool’s willingness to let him go. Chiesa was signed by Liverpool for an initial fee of £10m that could rise to £12.5m. Lille’s Edon Zhegrova is another option Napoli are said to be looking at, but that deal is likely to be a difficult one to do.

READ NOW: Man Utd: Mainoo told to avoid ‘bad advice’ from agent amid Chelsea links as Rashford ‘end’ revealed