Barcelona have been linked with Liverpool's Luis Diaz for a while now

Luis Diaz ‘wants to join’ La Liga giants Barcelona and could ‘force an exit’ from Liverpool to make it happen this summer, according to reports.

Liverpool signed Diaz from Portuguese giants FC Porto for around £37.5million in January 2022, beating Tottenham Hotspur to his signature.

The Colombian winger has been pretty inconsistent since moving to Anfield, but when he is on form he is one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League.

He started the 2024/25 season in red-hot form but has displayed a lack of cutting edge in the final third in recent months.

The 28-year-old scored five of his nine Premier League goals this season in the Reds’ opening five fixtures and only scored in one of nine Champions League appearances, albeit a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen.

He only has one goal for Liverpool this year and has drawn criticism for his decision making and overall end product.

Thankfully for Arne Slot, Mohamed Salah exists and leads the Premier League for goals (27) and assists (17) in 2024/25.

Slot could be willing to sell Diaz for the right price and the player has been a Barcelona target for a while, though rumours have died down with starting wingers Raphinha and Lamine Yamal playing out of their skin.

Diaz was surprisingly linked with a transfer to Liverpool’s Premier League title rivals Arsenal this week. A move to Catalonia feels much more plausible.

Now, a report from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (via CaughtOffside) claims Diaz ‘wants to join’ Barcelona.

Indeed, it is believed that the winger could ‘force an exit if Barcelona make an official approach’.

Believe it or not, that is all we have got to go at.

We have no idea how much Diaz could cost if he leaves Liverpool and if Barcelona are even considering making a bid.

It would not make much sense for the Blaugrana to spend big on a 28-year-old winger when they have Raphinha in the form of his life and Yamal playing at an elite level at the age of 17.

Another Liverpool forward being linked with a move away from the club this summer is Darwin Nunez – who cost an initial £64million, potentially rising to £85million.

Captain Chaos has failed to live up to the price tag but remains a fan favourite at Anfield and a player many supporters believe can come good.

