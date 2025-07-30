According to reports, there are four reasons behind Alexander Isak ‘doubting Newcastle United’s project’ as they are targeting three ‘top signings’.

It is looking increasingly likely that Isak‘s future is away from Newcastle as he is pushing for an exit from St James’ Park.

Last season, Isak established himself as one of the best strikers in the world as he scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

However, this summer is proving difficult for the Magpies as they have already missed out on several top targets and Isak’s stance on an exit has made matters worse.

Isak is a dream target for Liverpool and it’s been widely reported that he prefers a move to Anfield after informing his current club of his intention to ‘explore’ an exit this summer.

Liverpool have already spent around £26om on signings this summer as Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are their marquee additions.

Despite this, the Reds still have money to spend this summer as Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and/or Ibrahima Konate could follow Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah in leaving to raise funds for further additions.

Liverpool are said to have been informed of the lowest potential fee for Isak, who is reportedly ‘doubting the project’ at Newcastle for four reasons.

According to The Daily Mail, this is due to four reasons as Isak and ‘several inside the dressing room’ are questioning Newcastle’s hierarchy.

This said to be down to the club not ‘appointing the right sporting director’ or a ‘replacement for chief executive Darren Eales, who announced 10 months ago he would be leaving on health grounds’.

There are also concerns at PIF not ‘sponsoring the training ground or training kit’ as they would be ‘easy gains in a PSR world’. Finally, there is unhappiness over a lack of a new training ground after this ‘was presented to signings as part of the club’s ambitious project’.

The report adds:

‘Several inside the dressing room – including wantaway Alexander Isak – have come to doubt that project, or at least the delivery of it from boardroom level.’

Spanish outlet Fichajes, meanwhile, claims Newcastle are already planning for life without Isak and have a ‘clear plan’ to make ‘three top signings’.

Benjamin Sesko, Nicolo Barella and Piero Hincapie are said to be their main targets. The report claims: