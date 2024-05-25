Robbie Fowler wants Liverpool to sign Premier League strikers Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak over the summer transfer window.

The Reds appointed Arne Slot as manager earlier this week after Jurgen Klopp waved farewell to the fans at their final match of the Premier League season on Sunday.

There have already been other changes too with Michael Edwards returning to the club as FSG’s CEO of football, while Richard Hughes has been appointed as the Merseysiders’ new sporting director.

Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip have already been confirmed as leaving the Premier League club and there are expected to be a number of additions at Liverpool over the summer.

West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a move to Liverpool but Reds legend Fowler believes Aston Villa’s Watkins and Newcastle United’s Isak should be on their list of forward targets.

Fowler said: “In the last six weeks or so, it has become evident that Liverpool need a player who can change things and make their attack more varied when it isn’t happening for them. I’m not saying that Kudus is that catalyst, however.

“Would [Kudus] make the club better? He would make the squad better, there is no doubt about that and he is an exciting player. There are two players I would genuinely like to see at the club; Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak.”

Fowler added: “I think Watkins has just signed a new deal, but I’ve got a lot of time for him and I think he is brilliant. Isak, for me, reminds me of Sadio Mane as well. I don’t want to put things in people’s heads, but I think he would be a good fit.

“There’s a bit of a Sadio Mane headache still at Liverpool and I can see a bit of Mane in Isak, in all honesty.”

On rumours that Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool in the summer, Fowler continued: “He has not played well since January, but he’s still scored goals. For me, you have got to keep him, but there will be a point where he has to go.”

West Ham winger Kudus is rumoured to be available for around £85m this summer and transfer expert Romano has confirmed that Liverpool target has a release clause in his contract.

Romano said: “I think it has to be a really crazy proposal because West Ham, at the moment, are not commenting about this release clause. Sources guarantee that a release clause is included in his contract, but it is not guaranteed to start this summer. It’s still a tricky situation.”

READ NEXT: Fernandes destined to join James, Shearer in XI of players who lost successive FA Cup finals