According to reports, Liverpool’s next summer signing after AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez for £40m “will go through” in a “fantastic deal” for the Reds.

Liverpool are looking to make a statement this summer with their transfer business, with the imminent arrival of Kerkez to take their summer spend to around £170m as they are the window’s biggest investors.

Kerkez will join Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pesci after Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili were their only signings during Arne Slot’s debut season at Anfield.

Slot has been allowed to build his own team after getting the best out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad to win their 20th Premier League title in 2024/25.

While several key exits are expected to balance the books, they could still make a few more signings before this summer’s window closes.

Liverpool are in the market for a new striker and have been reportedly plotting moves for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

A new centre-back is also on the agenda, with a recent report claiming they are ‘near personal terms’ for Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi, who is about to enter the final year of his contract.

In a report for Football Insider, former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness claims Liverpool are ‘expected to complete a deal’ for Guehi, which has been deemed a “frightening” prospect.

“It would be a no-brainer for them (Liverpool) if they can get hold of him, and all the noises coming out of the Marc Guehi camp are that he’s keen to go,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“I think it’s a fantastic deal. I think Palace also recognise that I think he’s got just another year left on his contract. So they’d like to cash in as well. All parties could be very happy.

“If you remember the days when Virgil van Dijk came from Southampton, he was a big-money signing at the time, but he’s proven to be a superb buy. He’s done really well. I think he and Guehi, if they can keep fit, would be fantastic.

“I’m frightened to say it, but yes, it’s going to be a good signing for Liverpool and I think it will go through.”

Guehi could replace Ibrahima Konate amid reports suggesting the Liverpool star has ‘rejected an offer’ for a new deal ahead of his contract expiry in 2026. Football finance expert Stefan Borson has explained why they could cash in on him this summer.

“If Liverpool get the opportunity to sell Konate, they’d be open to it,” Borson told Football Insider.

“From what I hear, there hasn’t been much progress in his contract talks and they would rather make money on him now rather than let him go for free.

“Liverpool have got a few concerns about Konate because he’s got a mistake in him. They got away with a few last year because of their position so far ahead of everybody else in the table, but that won’t always be that way.

“If they want to win European cups and that sort of thing, they can’t afford that. It’s a hard thing to accept because he is a good player, but they feel they can upgrade on him.

“If they can go out and get a replacement, like Marc Guehi for example, it’s something they’re going to explore to improve their starting XI. And if teams come in for Konate, they’re going to listen to those offers.

“Ideally, they’d like him to sign a contract and then they’ll have a decision to make about who is going to start, but if he doesn’t sign, they want to move him on.”