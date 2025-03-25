Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ‘given the OK’ for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong to head to Anfield, according to reports.

The Reds have been having a great time in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal as they head into the final nine matches of the season.

It would take a minor miracle for the Gunners to pip Liverpool to the Premier League title from here with the Reds only losing one league match all campaign.

Despite exiting the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain before the international break and losing the Carabao Cup final, Slot could hardly have wished for a better start as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The main difficulty he’s faced has been the ongoing speculation and questions about the future of out-of-contract trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A report on Monday insisted that Alexander-Arnold had now reached an agreement over personal terms with Real Madrid and that he will join on a free transfer at the end of the season.

After the news about Alexander-Arnold, Spanish website Defensa Central now claim that Real Madrid president Perez ‘gives the OK’ and Bayer Leverkusen’s defender Frimpong.

The Netherlands international is now ‘close to signing for Liverpool next season’ after the ‘call came last week and alerted Real Madrid to the possibility of their interest in the Dutchman’.

It’s understood that Real Madrid’s ‘plans for the right wing are solely focused on Alexander-Arnold; nothing else is planned, so Frimpong has Florentino Perez’s approval to move to the Premier League’.

The report adds:

‘It’s true that Real Madrid has been monitoring Frimpong in recent seasons . He’s a player they’ve always liked a lot, but they see quite a few defensive shortcomings in him.’

And the Spanish giants have ‘decided to opt for Alexander-Arnold’ as they see the Liverpool right-back as ‘a unique opportunity on the market’.

The report continues:

‘Furthermore, there was no need to bid for him, because Arnold always knew that Real Madrid was the only option that would make him leave Liverpool, the club of his life. After all, playing for the greatest club in the history of football is practically impossible to refuse. Especially for a footballer who wants to be remembered as a legend.’

On Frimpong’s future, Defensa Central claims: