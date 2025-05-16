Liverpool have entered the ‘final stage’ of negotiations to complete a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong ahead of the summer transfer market, according to reports.

The Reds have had a wonderful season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side being crowned champions at the end of April after a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham at Anfield.

A few weeks before their title triumph, it was announced that both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk had signed new contracts at Liverpool.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold would not follow and the England international recently revealed that he will be leaving Anfield on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Widespread reports have indicated that Alexander-Arnold has opted to join Spanish giants Real Madrid once his contract expires at the end of June.

And now Liverpool have identified their top choice to replace the academy graduate at right-back next season with the Reds closing in on a move to Leverkusen defender Frimpong.

READ: Six Leverkusen standouts reassigned post-Alonso to Real Madrid with Liverpool given two signings

Journalist Nicolo Schira revealed earlier this week that an ‘agreement in principle’ had been struck between Liverpool and Frimpong for the Netherlands international to join in the summer.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between #Liverpool and Jeremie #Frimpong for a contract until 2030. #LFC are ready to trigger the release clause (€40M) to sign him from #BayerLeverkusen in the summer transfer window to replace AlexanderArnold (will join Real Madrid) #transfers.’

Despite widespread reports saying similar things, Bayer Leverkusen director Fernando Carro insisted that he was “unaware of any transfer” to Liverpool.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Liverpool ‘big push’ for €120m star gathers steam as two transfer advantages over Bayern revealed

👉 Ornstein reveals Liverpool could target winger as new No.9 as move for £63m PSG star mooted

👉 Liverpool expect ‘full agreement by weekend’ for first signing as top target ‘says no to Barcelona’

“Jeremie Frimpong has a long contract with us which also has an exit clause, but we are currently unaware of any transfer,” Carro told sport.de.

But Schira gave an update on social media again on Friday insisting the deal for Frimpong was now at its ‘final stage’ before it can be sealed.

Schira added on X: ‘Excl. – Jeremie #Frimpong to #Liverpool from #BayerLeverkusen is at the final stage. Contract until 2030. #transfers #LFC’

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards sent a warning to Liverpool over the deal, though, with the transfer likely to block Conor Bradley’s path into the first team permanently.

Richards said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “It’s a tough one because when another right-back comes in, it can help you by helping you raise your game, or it can hinder you because you can lose your confidence a little bit.

“Another right-back would help, but if Frimpong comes in, he’s No. 1, which could be difficult for Bradley to deal with. I think Bradley is very good. He’s good going forward, he’s intelligent with his runs, and he can do the one-on-one defending as well.

“The only question mark is whether he could do it on a consistent basis. When he came into the team in place of Trent, the mindset of a sub is different to a starter.”

There has also been speculation that Florian Wirtz could join Bayern Munich, Liverpool or Manchester City but Carro told Bayer Leverkusen fans not to believe everything they read.

Carro later added: “The rumours surprised me a bit when I started in the football business seven years ago. As I’ve gradually become more involved, there are always different interested parties, there are different parties, there are different relationships.

“It’s actually quite difficult to figure out where the rumours come from, but I have to say, there are many that really surprise me.”