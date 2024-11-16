Liverpool man will be ‘top one or two in the world’ and ‘is the future’ over Reds superstar as per pundit

Caoimhin Kelleher could become top one or two keepers in the world as per Kevin Doyle

Kevin Doyle feels Caoimhin Kelleher will be “top one or two goalkeepers in the world” while Tony Cascarino believes he should keep his place over Alisson at Liverpool.

Kelleher has been Alisson’s understudy for the past few seasons. Having graduated from the Liverpool academy, the Irish goalkeeper has played just 55 senior games since 2019/20.

But he has played eight times this season, including five starts in the Premier League and two in the Champions League, while Alisson has been injured. Kelleher is yet to concede in Europe this season.

According to his compatriot, former Ireland striker Kevin Doyle, Kelleher can be one of the best in the world if he can play consistent football.

“I think in five or six years he is going to be in the top one or two goalkeepers in the world,” Doyle told RTE.

“He’s that good at everything he does. He has got everything in the locker. He ticks every box. If he can get himself playing, I feel he’s going to be the top man.”

And former top-flight player Cascarino believes he should be playing consistently at Liverpool, despite the presence of superstar Alisson.

“They need to make Kelleher the No.1, I’d hate to see him go,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT.

“Alisson’s had injuries over the last few years, he’s a fantastic goalkeeper but what I’ve seen from Kelleher this season, how he’s grown, his ability on the ball, much bigger confidence than he had 18 months ago.

“He’s now become Ireland’s most important player. Kelleher’s moved up pretty quickly. In some ways, Arne Slot may look at Kelleher and think – he is the future.

“I’m not sure he’ll drop Kelleher when Alisson’s fit. I’m not convinced by that at all, he’s been sensational for Liverpool.

“I think he’s earned the right to stay in the team, and Alisson’s going to have to dislodge him.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Huge Liverpool boost as manager demands Salah transfer is ‘ruled out’ at Euro giants over his age

👉 Arsenal ‘put €90m on table’ for ‘galactic’ La Liga star as Liverpool swap complicates transfer

👉 14-goal forward ‘dreams’ of replacing Salah at Liverpool as journalist reveals ‘transfer is possible’

Kelleher has suggested he feels he is worthy of playing consistently as a first choice given he has performed when asked to by Liverpool, and it seems he could soon leave if not given that luxury.

Having performed well this term, Slot will have a big call to make when Alisson returns to full fitness.

READ MORE: Mohamed Salah ‘finally’ leaving Liverpool with FSG ‘managing media spin’, insider claims