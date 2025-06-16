Harvey Elliott and James McAtee will hope to play key roles for England this summer.

England are seeking to retain their Euro U21 crown but who could land themselves a big-money move with an impressive tournament?

After a squad featuring Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Gibbs-White won the previous edition, the next generation of English talent is now looking to match that feat in this summer’s tournament.

The competition held in Slovakia kicked off last week with England starting their campaign with a 3-1 victory against Czechia and a 0-0 with Slovenia but which players could land themselves a move with an impressive display?

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Harvey Elliott will be a familiar name to Premier League fans having made his Liverpool debut in 2018, but he appears destined for the Anfield exit door this summer.

The 22-year-old struggled for game time last season and the imminent arrival of Florian Wirtz suggests he will be pushed even further down the pecking order.

The former Fulham player has been linked with a whole host of clubs like Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves but he began the summer tournament by reminding everyone just exactly what he can do.

Elliott put in a man-of-the-match performance against Czechia, scoring England’s opening goal, and looks key to any success.

Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton)

Having made his Premier League debut on the last day of the 2022/23 season, Jack Hinshelwood has become an important part of Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton side.

The youngster has played a number of positions for the Seagulls, including right back as well as his more preferred midfield spot and started 22 games in the league last season.

A local lad signed to a contract that ends in 2028 means getting him away from the AMEX could be a costly affair but a strong summer tournament may convince some clubs to put their hands in their pockets.

Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town)

When Ipswich Town were looking for their second successive promotion, it was Omari Hutchinson who often provided the much-needed piece of magic.

Operating either on the right wing or centrally, the former Arsenal academy product has the skill and speed to make something happen out of nothing.

Once the Tractor Boys were up in the Premier League, Hutchinson found it harder to produce those moments but he was still involved in the joint-second most goal involvements, behind only Liam Delap.

After his initial loan spell, Hutchinson joined Ipswich for a club-record fee and is expected to play a big part in Kieran McKenna’s ambition to return straight back to the top flight. Unless somebody gives them their money back and more.

James McAtee (Manchester City)

This summer has already seen Manchester City bolster their midfield in the form of Tijjani Reijnders, which may mean academy graduate James McAtee becomes the latest name to head out the door.

Cole Palmer is living proof that there is life outside of the Etihad but Pep Guardiola had started to use McAtee in his City teams.

He featured in all three of City’s last league games but that was limited to cameo roles and the 21-year-old may be tempted by the promise of minutes elsewhere.

Of those interested, it is Bayer Leverkusen who are reportedly most keen as they brace themselves for the loss of Florian Wirtz to Liverpool. Former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is said to want to bring in McAtee, who could be available for the £20-30m mark.

But with former City academy graduates Palmer and Liam Delap now at Chelsea, the Manchester club may not be so willing to let the next talent go so easily.

Crucially, his contract at City expires next summer so it is a case of sell now or agree a new deal.

Jarell Quansah (Liverpool)

After starting the season being hooked at half-time, Jarell Quansah went missing from the Liverpool line-up, only returning for a League Cup win at West Ham in late September.

In a title-winning season, he was largely restricted to cup football, starting just four league games, meaning the centre-back could be eager for a move away from Anfield if it meant more game time.

Speaking ahead of the Euros, Quansah said he took “massive learnings” from his first three seasons in professional football but also hinted at a possible move elsewhere, saying he is ready to “take the next step”.

But he is only 22 and is contracted to Liverpool until 2029 so may give it another year to see if he can break into Arne Slot’s team.

Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

He may have only started eight league games but the fact that Alex Scott played 20 times for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth last season suggests he will have an even bigger role to play next year.

The 21-year-old, who operates primarily as a defensive midfielder, joined the Cherries in 2023 and earned his first U21 call-up the following year.

He was singled out for praise by Iraola in February, with the Cherries boss saying his return from an injury was like “a new signing for us for the last part of the season” and that he is a “different player” to the other midfielders at the club. It was Scott’s ability to beat a man that was particularly singled out by the Bournemouth boss.

Scott is contracted to Bournemouth until 2028 and there has been no talk of a move but impressive displays this summer could have some of the top clubs circling.