According to reports, Liverpool have ‘chosen a perfect replacement’ for Darwin Nunez as head coach Arne Slot is ‘losing patience’ with the striker.

Liverpool paid an initial fee of around £64m to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica after he scored 34 goals in 41 appearances during the 2021/22 season.

Club chiefs ignored a ‘data warning’ to sanction this signing, which was ‘driven’ by former boss Jurgen Klopp.

Nunez has sparked in moments for Liverpool, but this gamble is not paying off as the Uruguay international has struggled to live up to expectations at Anfield.

The raw forward is often guilty of being wasteful in front of goal and he’s only made seven Premier League starts this season. He has four goals and three assists in his 24 appearances in all competitions.

A report from Caught Offside claims Liverpool and Slot are ‘losing patience’ with Nunez, who has been given a ‘warning’ by the head coach.

READ: Five ways Liverpool could still cock up the Premier League title race from here



The report explains:

‘Liverpool manager Arne Slot has held a series of talks with Darwin Nunez over improving his performances, with a possible transfer out of the club not ruled out. ‘CaughtOffside understands that Nunez has been told very clearly that he needs to be more consistent and contribute more to this Liverpool team.

‘Sources indicate that the player has taken that on board and vowed to put in the work required.

‘However, it is also felt that Liverpool would now consider offers in the region of £50-60m to let the Uruguay international go, and there is some interest emerging.’

Anfield Watch claims Nunez ‘could well leave’ Liverpool in the summer amid ‘interest’ from the Saudi Pro League and they have ‘identified’ Osimhen as a ‘perfect replacement’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: ‘Bang ordinary’ star blasted with FSG urged to ‘take £20m’; PL doesn’t ‘hinge on’ transfer

👉 Liverpool fans say ‘let him go’ on Trent as Reds already have ‘defensive upgrade’

👉 ‘Obsessed’ Liverpool legend Carragher hits back at Salah with perfect response to eight-word jibe

The Napoli outcast is regarded as one of the best forwards in Europe and he could move to the Premier League after his loan spell at Galatasaray ends.

It is also claimed Liverpool would be ‘at the front of the queue’ for Osimhen’ if Nunez leaves. The report adds.