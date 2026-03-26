According to reports, there is a clear ‘frontrunner’ in the race to sign Mohamed Salah when he leaves Liverpool in the summer.

Earlier this week, Salah and Liverpool announced that they had reached an agreement over his exit from the Premier League giants.

Last year, Salah penned a new two-year contract until 2027, but his performances have dramatically declined this season and he has been given permission to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

This is the right step for all parties at this stage, and the terms of Salah’s exit mean the two sides should remain on good terms.

Liverpool are already hard at work over signing a long-term replacement, and Fabrizio Romano has shed light on how this is going, while Salah will not be short of options.

READ: Rashford, Foden, Gordon to Liverpool proposed as Salah debate rages on



A free transfer opens the door to more possibilities for Salah, and a report from The Daily Mail claims European giants are on ‘red alert’ over signing him in the summer.

However, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are said to be the ‘frontrunner’ to sign him after they failed with a £150m bid for him in 2023.

The report adds:

‘Saudi Arabia has naturally emerged as the most-likely destination for Salah, with Al Ittihad looking likely to be the front-runners. ‘Al Hilal are also in the mix with others like Al Qadsiah and Neom. MLS clubs have posted an interest in the past, too, while European giants are now on red alert given Salah is leaving on a free transfer.’

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This aligns with information revealed by our colleagues at TEAMtalk, who insist that Salah’s proposed move to the Saudi Pro League is at an ‘advanced stage’, with Al-Ittihad ‘leading the chase’ to secure his services.

ESPN, meanwhile, have reported that Al-Ittihad have ‘resumed work on a deal’ for Salah as other Saudi Pro League sides are unlikely to make a move.

The report explains:

‘Al Ittihad had a £150 million ($200m) bid for Salah’s services rejected by the Premier League outfit in September 2023, and are now set to revive their interest in the 33-year-old Egypt international as they look for a star name to be the face of their club following Karim Benzema’s move to Al Hilal in February. ‘According to a source, Al Qadsiah are the only other Saudi Arabian club with the finances and ambition to rival Al Ittihad’s offer. Neither Al Hilal nor Al Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo has played since 2023, nor Al Ahli are interested in Salah, the source added.’

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