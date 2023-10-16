Liverpool frustrated as Arsenal barge into race for superb Brazil midfielder Klopp wants to sign

Arsenal are poised to rival Liverpool for the services of highly-rated Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta has made some impressive signings already this season, bringing in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya.

While Timber is sidelined with a serious injury for the foreseeable future, the other three new additions have all played a role in Arsenal’s early success this season.

The Gunners have won six and drawn two of their eight Premier League matches so far, and sit joint-top of the table with North London rivals Tottenham.

Despite their early success, Arteta is still keen to bolster his squad further in January and defensive midfield seems to be one of the areas he is focusing on.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday morning that the Gunners are still keeping tabs on Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, who has been linked with a switch to the Emirates for some time.

This comes amid claims that Arteta will allow Thomas Partey to leave the club in January or at the end of the season if he can bring in an adequate replacement for him.

Now, according to Brazilian journalist Thiago Ferreira, Arsenal are ‘set to compete with Liverpool’ for Fluminense midfielder Andre.

Ferreira claims that the Gunners are ‘prepared to battle it out’ for the 22-year-old, who is considered to be one of the best young players in South America.

Andre operates primarily in the defensive midfield role and despite being a youngster, is already vastly experienced. He has over 150 first team appearances to his name for Fluminense and earned his first cap for Brazil earlier in 2023.

It is believed that there is a ‘release clause embedded in the midfielder’s contract at Fluminense,’ though it’s as yet unclear what number it’s set at.

It has been claimed elsewhere that Andre is valued at around £30m – a price which Arsenal sporting director Edu is ‘willing to match.’

As previously reported by Football365, Liverpool are keen on tying up a deal for Andre before the January transfer window even opens, so Arsenal will have to move quickly if they want to beat the Reds to his signature.

It will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta’s side do launch a concrete offer for the Fluminense star in the coming months, as Ferreira suggests.

