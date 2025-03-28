Liverpool have been accused of ‘rolling out the red carpet’ for Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold as two factors have contributed to the transfer.

Alexander-Arnold is the most valuable footballer in the final few months of his contract and he has been heavily linked with Real Madrid over the past year.

Earlier this season, Liverpool‘s academy product was identified as Real Madrid’s top target to replace 32-year-old Dani Carvajal and were always likely to land the England international.

While the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk remain in doubt, Alexander-Arnold appears to have decided his next move as he’s reportedly ‘agreed’ to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants will sign a replacement for Alexander-Arnold, but club legend Jamie Carragher has given his thoughts on this situation.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy claims two factors have contributed to Alexander-Arnold’s expected move to Real Madrid as Liverpool ‘rolled out the red carpet’.

‘There has been an acceptance that the contract sagas – him, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah – materialised out of their own off-pitch inertia, due to upheaval at sporting director level, and then Klopp’s decision to leave,’ Reddy wrote for Sky Sports.

‘Liverpool didn’t just open the door for Real Madrid’s charm offensive, they rolled the red carpet out and the Spanish giants have happily walked on it for two years, before really ratcheting up their interest ahead of last summer.

‘The club have made Alexander-Arnold lucrative offers to remain, but they understand the attraction of a new challenge, a fresh life and lifestyle experience, and the lure of being a Real player.’

Reddy has also pointed out that the Reds hierarchy wanted to avoid being ‘hypocritical’ with Alexander-Arnold.

‘Liverpool have protected him, not allowing questions over his future as he’s wrestled with what is an emotionally charged decision to make,’ Reddy added.

‘The club know it would be hypocritical, for example, to be annoyed by Alexander-Arnold leaving for Madrid when a good offer would be accepted this summer for Harvey Elliott – a player who turned the behemoths down because he wanted to call Anfield his home ground.

‘It was also no problem for them to try and tempt Martin Zubimendi from his boyhood club Real Sociedad.’