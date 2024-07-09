Liverpool owners – Fenway Sports Group – have confirmed that they are in ‘talks’ to buy French club Bordeaux as they look to build a multi-club model.

Earlier this year, Michael Edwards returned to Liverpool as he was confirmed as FSG’s CEO of football.

Upon this announcement, Edwards revealed “one of the biggest factors in his decision” to return to Liverpool was the “commitment” from FSG to buy another team to build a multi-club model.

“I was humbled by the desire and persistence they showed in wanting to work with me again. This is definitely not something that I take for granted given their track record across sport and business,” Edwards said in a statement.

“It was vital for me that, if I did return, it had to be with renewed vigour and energy. In practice, this means having fresh challenges and opportunities.

“As such, one of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organization. I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.”

In recent months, the Premier League giants have been linked with several European and MLS clubs, but it has now been confirmed that they are in talks to buy French outfit Bordeaux.

In a statement, FSG said: “Fenway Sports Group has expressed interest in the potential acquisition of French football club Girondins de Bordeaux and is in the early stages of dialogue and engagement.

“While the process is at this exploratory phase, we will not be making any further comment.”

A report from The Athletic meanwhile claims ‘there are lots of issues’ to overcome if a deal is to be struck after Bordeaux were demoted from the second to the third tier in France.

‘There will be a thorough due diligence process to assess the feasibility of the deal and ensure both parties are a good fit for each other. There is recognition that Bordeaux represent a good option for FSG but it is acknowledged that there are lots of issues that could prevent any deal from coming to fruition.

