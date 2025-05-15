Liverpool are likely to tie up a ‘full agreement’ for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong ‘by the weekend’, according to reports.

Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed earlier this month that he will be leaving the Reds on a free transfer in the summer with widespread reports expecting him to move to Real Madrid when his contract expires.

Confirming his departure, the statement read: “After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.

“I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20.

“This club has been my whole life – my whole world – for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all.

“But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally.

“I’ve given my all every single day I’ve been at this club, and I hope you feel like I’ve given back to you during my time here. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everybody – my coaches, my managers, my teammates, the staff and our incredible supporters – for the last 20 years.

“I’ve been blessed enough to live out my dreams here and I will never, ever take for granted the special moments I’ve been fortunate enough to have lived through with you all. My love for this club will never die.”

As much as Liverpool fans will miss Alexander-Arnold, they have been confident in Conor Bradley’s ability to step up next season after making a number of impressive appearances this term.

However, it now looks like the Reds will bring in a new face in the form of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Frimpong with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg confirming earlier today that Liverpool ‘are on the verge of reaching a verbal agreement’.

And now TBR Football has claimed that their chief correspondent Graeme Bailey ‘has been informed that Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle on personal terms’ with the Netherlands international ‘with only finer details such as agent fees and bonus structures left to finalise.’

There are expected to be ‘no issues’ there and now the two clubs are in discussions to ‘determine the payment structure of the Dutchman’s £30million release clause’.

It is understood that both clubs are ‘on the same page’ and TBR Football adds that ‘sources close to Liverpool believe a full agreement with Leverkusen could be concluded by the weekend’.

Further reports in Spain are also claiming that Frimpong has ‘said no to Barcelona’ because ‘he is going to Liverpool’ in the summer transfer window.