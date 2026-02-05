Liverpool to conduct ‘full review’ of star with sale on cards as PSG ‘look to finalise’ £69m deal ASAP

Liverpool will weigh up the pros and cons of selling Alexis Mac Allister in the summer amid strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The Reds have had a difficult season under Arne Slot after the Dutchman led Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first campaign at Anfield.

Liverpool are well off the pace in the Premier League title race this season with leaders Arsenal currently 14 points ahead of Slot’s sixth-placed side.

A number of players have put in disappointing displays this season with some stars of last season unable to replicate the same levels this time around.

Mac Allister is one of those players, although still regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe, with the Argentina star contributing five goals and five assists last term, compared to just two assists so far this season.

There have been rumours over the past few months that Real Madrid and PSG are both interested in signing Mac Allister but his father has insisted in recent days that his son is happy at Liverpool.

His dad, Carlos, told WinWin: “What I can say at the moment is that Alexis is focused on Liverpool and the current season. Alexis is very happy and very comfortable with Liverpool.”

A report last week claimed that French giants PSG are ‘accelerating’ to seal a deal for Mac Allister and that they want to ‘finalise a deal as soon as possible’.

It is understood that a bid of €80m (£69m) would be enough to get a transfer over the line in the summer with Liverpool apparently having to ‘make painful sales’ after their big summer spend.

And now Hooligan Soccer has claimed that Mac Allister could leave in the summer as Liverpool are starting to lean towards cashing in on their asset.

Liverpool ‘will be conducting a full review’ of Mac Allister’s performance this season in May and ‘end result of that review could be a sale’.

The website wrote: ‘All this leads us to the big news. Our sources have said that Liverpool will be conducting a full review of Mac Allister in May, likely when the Premier League season ends. The end result of that review could be a sale when the summer transfer window opens.

‘He’s still in his prime, and one of the top box-to-box midfielders in Europe. No wonder top-tier clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on him.’