Liverpool ‘fuming’ over transfer approach for ‘dissatisfied’ star they ‘rate very highly’

Liverpool are ‘fuming’ with Bayern Munich after they made a surprise move to sign Reds youngster Rio Ngumoha, according to reports.

The Reds have had a disappointing season in the Premier League with Arne Slot sacked over their fifth-placed finish after winning the title the year before.

Liverpool will also now have to contend with the loss of Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, who are all leaving for new teams.

And to make matters worse, their brightest young star, Ngumoha, has been the subject of a surprise approach from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Reporting the ‘surprise move’, David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed that Liverpool have no intention of letting the youngster go.

‘The German champions have been considering multiple candidates to bolster their attack and Ngumoha is their main target for the left side.

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‘Ngumoha, 17, is aware of Bayern’s strong interest and intentions — driven by head coach Vincent Kompany and the board — although they are yet to contact Liverpool. The Anfield club insist Ngumoha is not for sale and they plan to enhance their options in his area of the pitch, rather than diminish them.’

BBC Sport have revealed that ‘there was some dissatisfaction over his level of game time under former Liverpool manager Arne Slot’.

And now Football Insider insists that Liverpool are ‘fuming’ with Bayern Munich over their approach for Ngumoha but former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – reckons that Liverpool “will be doing everything in their power to stop” the deal.

Brown told Football Insider: “Liverpool will be doing everything in their power to stop Ngumoha leaving.

“They’ve already lost Salah, and this young lad has come into the team and made a splash, he’s obviously got great talent, and they rate him very highly.

“So they need look no further than the options they’ve already got available, because he already looks like he’s ready to come in and play a regular part in the side.

“I was always under the impression that approaching players without the club’s knowledge was illegal, but it always seems to happen and to be allowed to happen.

“Of course, these things happen, but it’s not usually as out in the open as this has been, and that’s not going to go down well.

“I have no doubt Liverpool will be fuming, because their best talents are being approached by clubs like Bayern Munich and they have no knowledge of it.

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“Liverpool are not going to let that happen, they’re not going to let him go, and especially not to Bayern Munich now that this has happened.”

Ngumoha was selected alongside three other youngsters to train with the England squad in their pre-World Cup camp in Florida, while he was handed his senior international debut against New Zealand.

The Liverpool star reacted to his debut and a player-of-the-match performance, he said: “I’ll say it was a crazy feeling.

“I was happy, I was buzzing. I knew from when we had the meeting before that it was a first-half team and a second-half team, so I was preparing.

“It’s good that I didn’t have much time to think about it, but I wasn’t too nervous, to be fair. I just wanted to play and just show everyone what I could do. And yeah, I just had fun.”

On receiving a call-up, Ngumoha added: “I was just at home and then I got a call from John [McDermott, FA director of football] and he just said, ‘How are you? Would you like to be part of the training squad in Miami, to help the pre-camp.’

“And I just said, ‘Yeah, of course.’ I came out here with an open mind, like when you get a call saying that you could be training with the World Cup squad as a young kid or just as anyone really, you would never turn down the opportunity.

“I knew what my role was, to come out here just to help the other players train, but also to show what I can do as well, but it’s been great.

“On the pitch, obviously, you’re training with the best players in the world so you learn every day and you see how good everyone is and how top, top class they are.

“On the ball, everyone’s sharp, everyone knows how to play, everyone just combines and clicks well together.

“And then off the pitch as well, everyone’s very humble and no-one’s over the top. Like everyone’s so nice, everyone’s so chill and no-one’s judgmental or anything.

“I think everyone forgets that footballers are just normal people, and everyone interacts well with each other and everyone’s been so nice and friendly.#”

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