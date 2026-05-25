Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has urged the Reds board to sack Arne Slot amid reports Xabi Alonso is ‘furious’ with the club.

The Reds once again delivered an underwhelming performance on Sunday in a 1-1 draw against Brentford at Anfield to round off the Premier League season.

Liverpool clung on to that final Champions League spot on the final day of the season as they finished fifth after winning the Premier League title under Slot last season

There have been many rumours in recent weeks that Slot could lose his job as a result of his side’s poor form and performances – but Liverpool reporter James Pearce said before the Brentford draw that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are still ready to back Slot into next season.

Speculation that Slot could keep his job has riled some supporters and former Liverpool player Pennant urged the club to make a decision.

Pennant said on social media: “The board can not be sitting in the directors box watching this absolute garbage, and think and talk amongst themselves, and come to the conclusion that this manager will be challenging for silverware next season!!! Hanging on to Brentford. This should be the nail in the coffin.”

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He went on to add: “FSG please READ this….. Against the top 9 teams, home and away is 18 games. Liverpool have won 3……. Yes I said 3…… just do the right thing for the club and these players!!!! Because your eyes see and watch exactly what we ALL see. And it’s horrendous.”

There seemed to be excitement amongst some of the fanbase earlier in the season at the prospect of former Liverpool midfielder Alonso replacing Slot as manager.

Xabi Alonso is ‘furious’ with Liverpool

However, with Liverpool keeping Slot, Alonso has now agreed to become the new head coach at Chelsea and reports in Spain insist the former Real Madrid head coach is ‘furious’ at the Reds hierarchy.

The report in Spain revealed:

‘The problem is the timing. Just days after his move to Chelsea was finalised, reports have resurfaced from England suggesting that Liverpool might reconsider Slot’s future.

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‘That’s where the manager’s anger stems from. Alonso feels that Anfield hesitated too long, that they weren’t clear when they needed to be, and that now they’re considering a decision that’s too late. For him, the opportunity has passed. ‘The man from Tolosa feels disappointed. It’s not just about losing the opportunity to coach Liverpool, but about the way the whole process has been handled. Alonso expected a firmer stance from a club with which he has a special connection.

When asked about plans for next season on Sunday, Slot replied to reporters: “We brought in a lot of players last season. When they’re available again, that will be a change. Every football club will sign one or two and we will do that. We need everyone available and then our results will be better.”

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