According to reports, Alexander Isak is ‘furious’ as he has been ‘told’ by Newcastle United that he will ‘not’ join Liverpool in this summer’s window.

Isak’s situation has turned into the biggest transfer saga of this summer’s window as the world-class striker has pushed for a move to Liverpool.

It has been widely reported that Isak is Liverpool’s dream target after he scored 27 goals in 42 appearances last season and they remain interested in the Newcastle standout even after landing Hugo Ekitike for around £80m.

Liverpool have already failed with a bid of around £120m for Isak, who is reportedly valued at around £150m and under contract until 2028.

It has been suggested that the Reds are prepared to return with an improved offer for Isak. On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Liverpool mantain their focus on Alexander Isak for the final weeks of the summer window.

“New proposal, ready to be submitted if Newcastle open doors to the move. Isak maintains his position; he doesn’t want to play or stay at Newcastle, he wants to leave and join #LFC.”

Isak has returned to training after missing Newcastle’s pre-season tour, but Eddie Howe has made him work alone as bridges need to be repaired before he is reintegrated.

Speaking on Friday, Howe admitted: “We’ve had discussions and it’s clear at the moment that we can’t involve him with the group.

“I don’t know how long that will be for, but that’s the latest.

“I’d want Alex to be playing today, I’d want him training tomorrow. We would love the player to be with us. Let me make that absolutely clear. There’s no part of me that doesn’t want that outcome, but I don’t see the current situation changing for Aston Villa.”

And the latest update on Isak indicates that a return could be a while off. The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards is reporting that Isak is ‘furious’ after being ‘told’ by Newcastle that he is ‘not leaving’ this summer as club chiefs have ‘put their foot down’.

PIF are said to have adopted a ‘high-risk approach’ in a ‘show of defiance’, though this has ’caused acrimony and tension, with Isak refusing to accept the decision with good grace’.

The report adds: