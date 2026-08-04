Ilya Zabarnyi has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have reportedly ‘held further talks’ over signing Paris Saint-Germain star Illia Zabarnyi, though they have made a decision on recruiting a new defender.

Liverpool supporters will no doubt be concerned at their side’s lack of transfer activity in recent weeks.

Having only signed Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, the Reds are short on options in several positions, including centre-back, right-back and the wings.

Liverpool’s current priority is to sign a new top-level winger, with Andoni Iraola’s side trying to sign PSG’s Bradley Barcola after missing out on Real Madrid-bound Yan Diomande.

And Liverpool could sign two PSG players this summer because they are also linked with Zabarnyi.

READ: Liverpool choose Plan B signing if Bradley Barcola deal falls through as FSG back to drawing board

The Ligue Un giants paid around £57m to sign Zabarnyi from Bournemouth last summer, but it has been suggested that he could be on the move in this window.

Zabarnyi was only a bit-part player for PSG last season, and Liverpool reporter DaveOCKOP claims he has been ‘offered’ to the Reds, who are ‘holding further talks’ over securing his services.

The report explains:

‘PSG will almost certainly want to protect their investment and, at the very least, recover the fee they paid for Zabarnyi. ‘After spending a total package of £57 million to bring him in from Bournemouth, they are unlikely to entertain a cut-price exit unless circumstances force their hand.’

READ MORE: Liverpool tipped to sell Gakpo for £70m; ‘not happy’ Reds teammate to push for summer exit

“The answer” is “no” to Liverpool signing a new defender

With Jacquet, Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez injured and Virgil van Dijk missing Liverpool’s USA tour after playing at the World Cup, Iraola is currently without a senior option at centre-back.

However, Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam has revealed that the Reds currently do not plan to sign a new defender this summer, so a move for Zabarnyi appears unlikely.

“No, is the answer we are being told,” McAdam said on Sky Sports when asked whether Liverpool intend to strengthen at the back this summer.

He explained: “My understanding is Liverpool will not go into the market to sign a [new defender] for the next four to six weeks.

“Do you spend £50 million, £60 million on a defender and then in six weeks’ time when everyone’s fit and back, what’s he going to do, sit on the bench? Sit in the stands?

“It doesn’t make financial sense. They’re just going to have to ride the storm and then wait for their players to come back. Then they will be at full strength at the back.”

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