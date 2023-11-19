Gakpo reveals Klopp ‘immediately’ set ‘challenge’ to follow Liverpool legend

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has revealed that Jurgen Klopp told him “immediately” that he can follow in the footsteps of Roberto Firmino at Anfield.

Firmino scored 111 goals in 362 appearances for the Reds with the Brazilian forming part of a deadly front three with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Liverpool icon left in the summer to move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli after scoring 13 goals in 35 appearances during his final season at the club,

Since then Gakpo has taken on Firmino’s role in the majority of matches he’s started with the Netherlands international making 14 appearances in all competitions this term.

Gakpo arrived from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for a fee that could reportedly rise to €50m and the 24-year-old – who played the majority of his matches as a left-winger in the Netherlands – has revealed that Liverpool boss Klopp told him from day one that he would be converting him to a striker.

“It was an exciting year in which I made a beautiful journey,” Gakpo told Algemeen Dagblad.

“And still. I feel very much at home in Liverpool. Football is going well, we live nicely. My girlfriend is happy, and my family and friends are also experiencing everything. Then you are blessed.

“He (Klopp) immediately said in January: ‘Cody can play good pressing, he can do as a striker what Roberto Firmino did for us for years.’ I am challenged to get out of my comfort zone. I like that.”

Former Netherlands international Boudewijn Zenden still thinks Gakpo would be more use to Liverpool coming off the left to score and assist goals.

Zenden told Goal: “It’s difficult to say. I did work really closely with Cody Gakpo when I was assistant manager at PSV. I saw him come through the ranks. He has really had a very good development.

“He has got a good set of brains and uses them. He works hard, is eager to learn, but I always felt that his best position was coming from the left – from the left side coming in and scoring goals or coming in from the left, putting his crosses in.

“He could easily score 15 goals but also provide another 15, that’s what he is capable of. There were some troubles at Liverpool in the striker position, that’s why he was put there. It’s not that he did badly, he can do it.

“He has also played for the national team a few times as a striker. He can do it, but I think his best, natural position would be coming from the left.”