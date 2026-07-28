Liverpool starter will leave Anfield this summer as surprise transfer takes shape – report

Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo ‘will leave’ Anfield in the summer transfer window amid interest from Fenerbahce, according to reports.

The Reds have brought in Osasuna winger Victor Munoz and Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet as their two signings of the summer so far.

Liverpool are looking to sign a player to replace Mohamed Salah with the Egypt international allowed to leave at the end of last season for a new challenge.

And the Reds could now be faced with losing another winger this summer, as Netherlands star Gakpo continues to attract interest from across Europe.

There have been rumours that Tottenham see Gakpo, who had a disappointing season for Liverpool, as a good option to strengthen their forward line under Roberto De Zerbi.

New Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola is looking to bring in fresh faces in attack with Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola one of the main names linked in recent weeks.

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And now Turkish outlet Fanatik insists that Super Lig giants Fenerbahce have ‘made an offer’ for Gakpo and that the Dutchman ‘will leave’ Liverpool this summer.

The report adds: ‘Fenerbahçe, having recently added Mason Greenwood to their squad, shows no signs of stopping in the transfer market. The Yellow-Blues have now targeted Cody Gakpo from Liverpool. The Dutch star has given his response to the club.’

And that response is that currently he wants to stay in Europe’s top five leagues but, depending on interest, that could change quickly.

Liverpool ‘will make a plan’ for Gakpo – Romano

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Gakpo’s future at the end of June and revealed interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There is an appreciation from Tottenham for Cody Gakpo.

“That’s true. He is one of the players they appreciate.

“I told you in a video I think here a few weeks ago that the situation on Gakpo was moving because there are clubs interested.

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“But this story about Cody Gakpo completely depends on what Liverpool want to do.

“Liverpool are yet to decide anything.

“At the moment, (Liverpool) are not opening doors to his exit.

“Also, very happy with his performances at the World Cup, so Liverpool, the club, together with a new coach, Andoni Iraola, they will be deciding together about Gakpo and will make a plan to decide about Cody Gakpo.

“At the moment, the doors are not open, so Liverpool are not negotiating for an exit of Gakpo.

“There is interest from Tottenham, but waiting to understand what Liverpool will decide to do for the Dutch winger.”

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