Gakpo replacement says yes to Liverpool as approval is given to next winger signing

Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr is ‘pushing’ to sign for Liverpool before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, according to reports.

The Reds have so far completed the signings of Jeremy Jacquet (£55m, Stade Rennais), Victor Munoz (£34.5m, Osasuna), Ronald Araujo (loan, Barcelona), Ifeanyi Ndukwe (£2.57m, Austria Vienna) this summer.

Liverpool hope to sign at least one more player before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday with a replacement for Cody Gakpo at the top of their list.

Gakpo is looking to complete a move to Manchester City but Liverpool will only sanction the departure if they can secure a top replacement in time.

Liverpool had two bids turned down for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh in recent weeks but decided against bidding for a third time as the Seagulls put an £80m asking price on his head.

The Reds have now switched targets to Crystal Palace winger Sarr with Andoni Iraola’s men having an opening proposal of £50m turned down by their Premier League rivals.

READ: Man Utd icon urges INEOS, Liverpool to follow Arsenal’s lead and avoid transfer mistake

Palace are insisting that Sarr isn’t for sale but reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Senegal international is now ‘pushing’ the Eagles to sell him to Liverpool.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Ismaïla Sarr is pushing Crystal Palace to sell him to Liverpool. Sarr is Liverpool’s preferred option to replace Manchester City target Cody Gakpo. Yankuba Minteh talks haven’t ceased, but #LFC prefer Sarr despite Crystal Palace’s reluctance to sell. Story with @alex_crook for @talkSPORT.’

Sarr has removed all of the images of him playing for Crystal Palace down from his Instagram as he gives a clear sign he wants out at Selhurst Park.

Sage hopes Sarr snubs Liverpool to stay at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage had initially said that Sarr would be available to play Everton on the opening weekend of the season.

READ: Liverpool have ‘reactivated talks’ to sign £80m winger to replace Cody Gakpo

However, Sage later revealed that Sarr had succumbed to an injury and revealed his hope that the Senegal international chose to snub interest from Liverpool and elsewhere.

Sage said: “For the moment, yes, because when you have three years on the contract, it is not easy to leave.

“I understand that for everybody to have this kind of contact [from Liverpool] is difficult, because you hesitate a lot. But for the moment, he is with us. He is under contract.

“He is injured and maybe you can make a link between his injury and the situation. But for me, he is honest and I have no problem with that. We just want him on the pitch as quickly as possible.”

READ NEXT: Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool about to make transfer blunder and gives Bradley Barcola verdict