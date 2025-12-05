Euro giants ‘plan lucrative January offer’ for Liverpool star Salah as Saudi Arabia vow to ‘fund’ transfer

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is already attracting offers ahead of the January transfer window with Turkish giants Galatasaray ready to bid, according to reports.

The Reds have been struggling in the Premier League this season with their 2-0 win over West Ham and a 1-1 draw against Sunderland over the last week seeing them in ninth position in the table.

Their draw against the Black Cats on Wednesday meant that Liverpool have won just four of their last 14 games in all competitions and Arne Slot’s position as manager has come under question.

Liverpool forward Salah, as well as many other players in the team, has been out of form so far this season, with his five goals and three assists in 19 appearances below his usual output.

Salah was dropped to the bench for their last two Premier League matches and there is speculation that the Egpytian international could seek a move away in January if his playing time continues to dwindle.

There have been links with a move to Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer over the last year with many players going to those two places to finish their career.

READ: Liverpool eye top Man Utd target to replace Slot as Amorim faces imminent ‘bloodbath’

However, Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Galatasaray ‘plan to make an offer to sign him’ in the January transfer window as Salah ‘appears ready to begin a new chapter away from Anfield’.

The report adds: ‘The Turkish plan is not timid: the offer is reportedly around $20-22 million per season, plus a lucrative contract and sponsorship backing. The proposal aims to entice the striker with an ambitious project, a guaranteed starting role, and a passionate fanbase in Istanbul. For Salah, this could be a lifeline. After months of inconsistent performance and mounting criticism, a change of scenery would offer the chance to relaunch his career, regain his form, and look forward to the final stretch of his playing days.

‘Liverpool, meanwhile, faces a dilemma. The English club has eased the pressure for now to secure his continued presence, after signing the player to a two-year contract starting in early 2025. However, recent signs—such as leaving him on the bench for tactical reasons—are fueling speculation about his departure.’

On Thursday, the Daily Telegraph claimed that the Saudi Pro League ‘is in a position to fund a move’ for Salah if the Egpytian decides to leave Liverpool.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Did Chiesa save Arne Slot’s job as Liverpool ‘abject’ once again?

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Aston Villa, Daniel Farke, Liverpool, Arsenal’s depth

👉 Liverpool: Dressing room sources reveal Salah now ‘more likely to leave in January’ amid MLS option



Former Liverpool team-mate Daniel Sturridge insists it “hurts” him to see Salah drop out of the team at Anfield under Slot but he is backing the 33-year-old to turn it around.

Sturridge said on Sky Sports: “You never know in football, but I’d like to think not. Has he been performing to his level? No he hasn’t, but nobody else has.

“He wants to be the reason they win, attackers are driven that way and Mo has delivered that at the club.

“But I am not quite sure he is the reason why Liverpool aren’t (winning) – last season he was the reason they won the league and now we are quick to question (him).

“It hurts me to see. I can tell he is not happy and you wouldn’t be because you are used to being the main man.

“There comes a time when there is a decision to make, but I don’t think this is the stage we are at. The club and Salah can turn it around.”

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Slot commented on Salah being a subsitute in their last two matches, he said: “Every player is in my mind to start a game of football because we have so many good players. Mo has been such an exceptional player for us. He is always in my mind to either start or come in.”