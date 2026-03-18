Steven Gerrard has one ‘big question’ for Liverpool despite Arne Slot’s ‘perfect night’

Steven Gerrard and Steve McManaman questioned why Liverpool cannot show the same ‘intensity’ in the Premier League after they eased past Galatasaray in the Champions League round of 16.

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 in the first leg, on what was a hugely frustrating night for Arne Slot. But they blew Galatasaray away in the return leg at Anfield, winning 4-0 to comfortably set up a thrilling quarter-final clash against holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Dominik Szoboszlai was once again the star of the show, superbly scoring Liverpool’s opener before winning a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Mohamed Salah tried to dink his spot-kick down the middle but saw it saved, though Liverpool did take the lead in the tie early in the second half.

Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Salah were all involved in a great move that gave Hugo Ekitike a simple finish.

Ryan Gravenberch joined him on the scoresheet just two minutes later, while Salah netted a trademark curling effort on his left foot not long afterwards.

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Reacting to Liverpool’s performance on TNT Sports, Ally McCoist said: “Absolutely different level tonight. I can’t remember watching a game at this level where a team has dominated from start to finish.

“Liverpool, some brilliant goals, could’ve, should’ve, been more. A perfect, perfect night for Arne Slot and Liverpool.”

Liverpool legend Gerrard added: “Very dominant, excellent from start to finish. Great individual performances throughout the team, fantastic goals, exciting, a different intensity, a different speed of play.

“Tactically spot on, a perfect night really for Arne Slot and the team. The big question is, why can’t we see that more consistently?”

Fellow former Liverpool star McManaman urged Liverpool to continue putting in such high-quality displays.

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“When you see Galatasaray’s record away from Istanbul, you know they were weak. I don’t want to be disrespectful, but as much as Liverpool were excellent, I thought they were awful,” he said.

“Liverpool could have won 8, 9, 10-0 today, and no one would have batted an eyelid. It was a really good game for Liverpool.

“To come, beat these comfortably, get them out the way and move forward…

“But as Steven rightly said, where was that intensity three days ago [against Tottenham]? We want that intensity [on] Saturday morning [against Brighton], if you’re a Liverpool fan. And then we’ll wait and judge them.

“You can’t just turn it on and turn if off.”

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