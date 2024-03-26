Liverpool told to consider Man Utd target Gareth Southgate as Jurgen Klopp’s successor

Glen Johnson insists Liverpool shouldn’t rule out making England boss Gareth Southgate their new manager in the summer amid links to rivals Man Utd.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager in the summer after Jurgen Klopp announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Johnson: Southgate could provide Man Utd ‘with a good backbone’

Xabi Alonso is the current favourite to take over in the summer but Liverpool will have competition for him from German giants Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have identified Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann as possible alternatives if they miss out on Alonso.

England boss Southgate has not yet been mentioned as a candidate for the Liverpool job despite being linked as one potential replacement for Erik ten Hag at Man Utd if Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides it’s time for a change at Old Trafford.

When asked whether Southgate could be a successful manager at Man Utd, former Liverpool and Chelsea defender Johnson told Betfred: “It’s an awkward one to talk about because you don’t want to go into a major tournament speculating about whether England’s manager is going elsewhere and you also don’t want to make assumptions over Erik ten Hag’s future too because he’s still the manager of Manchester United, but unfortunately that’s what happens, so we’re going to do it.

“There have been a number of good, successful managers that have gone into the job at Manchester United and have struggled, so it wouldn’t be guaranteed success for Gareth if he was to take the job.

“Manchester United are a huge club, with great support and on paper, they have a very good squad too. A top manager like Gareth could come in, get rid of a lot of the deadwood, provide that team with a good backbone and make Manchester United successful again, however, there’s been a lot of good managers that have taken that job in recent years and have failed.”

On whether Southgate would be loved by the Man Utd dressing room, Johnson added: “I’m not sure because despite being a top bloke and great manager, I believe Gareth gets more respect from the players in the England squad because he’s English.

“Foreign players in Manchester United’s squad are initially not going to have that same level of respect for Gareth as the English players do. It would take a bit of time for him to win them over and if he can, then he’s more than capable of being successful.”

Johnson: Liverpool should not ‘dismiss’ Southgate

When asked whether Liverpool should be considering Southgate as their next manager, Johnson continued: “If he’s available in the summer, then you’ve got to look at all the options. He’s done a brilliant job with England, so there’s no reason why he can’t be successful with a club like Liverpool as he’d be dealing with a similar standard of players. You’d need to have the chat because you can’t just dismiss him if he’s available.”

