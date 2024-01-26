Gerrard, Mourinho or Alonso? Ex-Liverpool man suggests ‘fantastic’ Klopp successor ‘not talked about’

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James thinks Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic could make an ideal successor to Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp announced on Friday that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season after leaving Dortmund to take over in 2015.

And there has already been widespread speculation over the internet and social media as to who could replace the German at Liverpool in the summer.

Former Liverpool midfielders Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso have been particularly heavily linked, while there’s even been a few cheeky shouts suggesting ex-Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could take the reins at Anfield.

However, James – who played 277 times for Liverpool – reckons the new manager could be one that people “have not talked about” like current Dortmund boss Terzic.

James told Sky Sports News when reacting to Klopp’s exit: “If I can, Dortmund and Edin Terzic the manager there. I mean, that could be an option.

“He has done a fantastic job at Dortmund. Jurgen Klopp coming from Dortmund, there seems to be a nice bit of synergy there, but I think for Liverpool, they would already have a list of managers they are keeping their eye on which they have done for the last couple of years, and they will be pursuing those managers now to see what their options are. They may be people we have not talked about.”

Speaking immediately after the news about Klopp broke, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher wrote on X: “This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came. I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen!”

And former Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton said Klopp’s Anfield achievements were “phenomenal”.

“There was no sign whatsoever that he was going to make the decision that he’s made and obviously, it’s absolutely huge. What he’s done for this club and his time being in charge, nothing short of phenomenal,” Houghton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“To get them back winning the league, getting them to major finals, getting that pride back in the football club, the joy of playing for Liverpool. It’s been absolutely incredible and the football they’ve played has been a joy to watch. It’s going to be one hell of a pair of shoes to fill.”

