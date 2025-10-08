Gerrard reignites feud with former Liverpool team-mate as Reds got signing ‘badly wrong’

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard insists the Reds should never have signed El Hadji Diouf after previously criticising his attitude.

Gerrard and Diouf have had a feud that has last two decades with the former Liverpool players never seeing eye to eye after being team-mates at Anfield in the 2000s.

Diouf played for the Reds for two seasons between 2002 and 2004 before leaving initially on loan to Bolton Wanderers before completing a permanent transfer.

Liverpool legend Gerrard, who spent his whole career at Anfield, has previously claimed that Diouf was “just interested in himself” and not “putting his body on the line” for the Reds.

Gerrard wrote in his 2007 autobiography: “I wasn’t Diouf’s No 1 fan. Being around Melwood and Anfield I knew whifch players were hungry, which players had Liverpool at heart.

“Diouf was just interested in himself. His attitude was wrong. I felt he wasn’t really a***d about putting his body on the line to get Liverpool back to the top.”

Diouf has previously accused Gerrard of “killing” Liverpool and being “jealous” of the former Senegal international’s talent, while he also said in November 2016 that the Reds legend was “nothing at all”.

Their former Liverpool team-mate Florent Sinama-Pongolle has previously described a fight that took place between the pair ahead of a pre-season friendly match.

Sinama-Pongolle said: “Half-time of a preseason game. Fight between Diouf and Gerrard. I was traumatised. Can you imagine the young ones seeing this and thinking that’s what professionals are like at that level? At half-time, in the dressing room. Stevie G is all like ‘you have to pass, you have to pass’ and [Diouf] just loses it.

“He didn’t speak English. His English was rubbish. You know what he did? They hated each other so much. Steven Gerrard arrives, he insults Diouf. ‘Hey, you f******…’.

“And [Diouf] couldn’t answer, so he grabs Gerard Houllier and says: ‘Tell him, I’ll f*** his mum’. He came in and said: ‘I’m not his mate, I’ll do him in straight away’.”

And now Gerrard insists Liverpool should have signed Nicolas Anelka over Diouf when they had a choice back in 2002.

Gerrard said on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel: “We got recruitment badly wrong at times. Badly wrong at times. I’ll give you one example. We had the chance to sign Nicolas Anelka or El Hadji Diouf. And we bought El Hadji Diouf on the back of a four or five-game period in a World Cup when we could have bought someone on the back of five to six years.

“That was the decision. I don’t know who made the final decision. That one example of us as a club getting it wrong because that is one of the biggest mismatches you could debate: El Hadji Diouf or Nicolas Anelka.”

Gerrard was occasionally tempted to join other clubs in his time at Anfield but in the end he snubbed advances from Real Madrid, Chelsea and others to stay at Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold got lots of criticism and abuse from Liverpool fans for leaving for Real Madrid over the summer but Gerrard understands his decision.

Gerrard added: “If I take my Liverpool hat off, I think any player in the game when Barcelona and Real Madrid come, it’s going to turn your head.

“This is me speaking without my Liverpool hat on at the moment. Real Madrid came for me with Mourinho, serious. And it turned my head.

“It didn’t get as much traction and noise as Chelsea because it was shut down pretty quick because of the timing of it and what Real Madrid wanted me to do to manufacture that.

“So it never got the traction or the noise, but it turned my head. It turned my head, for sure. It’s Real Madrid. So without my Liverpool hat on, Real Madrid and Barcelona, whether you like it or not, if you’re a United fan, Liverpool fan, they’re two humongous clubs.

“And when they come, it’s going to turn your head. No matter who you are, it’s going to turn your head. Or you’re not. You’re not human. They’re going to turn your head.

“So I can understand it from being in Trent’s shoes. I can understand it. I get it. His best mate plays there. Maybe he wants to challenge himself. He’s won everything at Liverpool. So there’s a part of me that really understands it.

“But as soon as I put my Liverpool hat back on, I think, what are you doing? What are you doing? You’re arguably one of the best teams in Europe. You’re winning things that I sit here now and still dream of winning.

“You’re winning European Cups. You’re one of the main men. The fans adore you. What are you doing? But this is with my Liverpool hat on, because I love Liverpool football club. So…”

