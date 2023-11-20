Liverpool legend Gerrard changes tune in Ronaldo vs Messi debate; labels ex-Man Utd man as ‘the GOAT’

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has labelled former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo as “the GOAT” despite previously suggesting that Lionel Messi was the better player.

The Messi vs Ronaldo debate will probably never go away – despite the former captaining Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last year.

Messi subsequently won his eighth Ballon d’Or title earlier this year, which is now three more awards than former Real Madrid star Ronaldo.

Both players have incredible goalscoring records with Messi hitting 726 goals in 899 club appearances, while Ronaldo has a similarly impressive record of 737 goals in 993 club matches.

Messi and Ronaldo – who are two of the best paid players in the world – have also scored over 100 goals each for their countries and there is very little to separate the two players other than playing styles.

Gerrard, who is now manager of Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, previously suggested that he felt Messi offered a bit more than Ronaldo if he was to chose between the pair.

Speaking to Gary Neville about the GOAT debate when Messi was still playing for Paris Saint-Germain, Gerrard said: “I think they’re both operating on a different planet to every footballer that’s ever lived, probably besides your Peles and your Maradonas.

“But Messi, for me, is more of a team player. If he’s in on goal, he’ll look for a pass as well as obviously posting really, really good numbers individually as well.”

But Gerrard, who moved to Saudi Arabia in July, is now settled and speaking positively about the league and the impact of “the GOAT” Ronaldo.

The Liverpool legend said: “The arrival of the ‘GOAT’ as we call him, Cristiano, him arriving in January. Obviously huge signing, still had a lot of football to offer. From afar, for six months, I was looking in at Cristiano Ronaldo’s results, watching some games, watching some highlights.

“I think from that moment, the league around the world became a very popular talking point for everyone.”

Frank Lampard is another former Premier League star to change their mind in the debate with the ex-Chelsea midfielder previously a “Messi man” before deciding he was leaning towards Ronaldo.

Speaking in November 2021, Lampard told The Overlap: “You know what, I’ve always been a Messi man… and then I watched your debate with Jamie Carragher recently.

“I actually think for Ronaldo’s output and actual numbers, and goals in big finals and semi-finals like we’ve seen, I think I maybe give him the edge. That’s going to start a load of hate, now!”