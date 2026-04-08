‘All day long’ – Gerrard urges Liverpool to re-sign former star in £165.5m double deal

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard would take Luis Diaz back at Anfield and wants his Bayern Munich team-mate Michael Olise to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Reds allowed Diaz to leave Anfield in the summer and join Bayern Munich in a deal worth £65.5m as Liverpool strengthened in a number of areas.

Liverpool spent over £400m trying to improve their title-winning side but Arne Slot’s team have struggled at times this term and are currently fifth in the Premier League.

Cody Gakpo has been disappointing for Liverpool this season on the left-hand side, while Liverpool forward Salah has been far from his best this term.

And Gerrard would love to see Diaz back at Anfield with Olise – who is valued at over £100m by the Germans – also coming in to replace Salah in the summer.

Speaking during coverage of Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, Gerrard said of Olise on TNT Sports: “When you are a full-back playing up against a winger, they normally have a weak side and you show them one way or another, depending what foot they are.

READ: Slot to resign? Five reasons for quitting Liverpool would include Salah, FSG and Reds supporters

“The problem with him is he can go both ways, his right foot is just as strong as his left. You really want to show him on his right foot because that’s probably his weaker side, but you see some of the assists he’s getting, some of the finishes with his right foot.

“If you leave him in one-versus-one situations, you are in major trouble.”

When asked if he would take Olise at Liverpool, Gerrard replied: “All day long.

“But the problem is, why would he leave Bayern? A big club, challenging for the big honours, and they are probably the strongest Bayern Munich team we have seen for a while.

“He is about to take the World Cup by storm come the summer. He looks like a really happy kid, settled, to me, I don’t think he’s going anywhere.

“But, yes, would I love him at Liverpool. And you know what, I wouldn’t mind Diaz back as well. I’m missing him, I’m missing him.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool were right to renew Salah and Van Dijk; hindsight doesn’t change that…

* The Premier League table since Liverpool lost to PSG in March 2025

* Arne Slot responds to Van Dijk, Liverpool ‘quit’ remarks as Isak return confirmed

However, Gerrard’s former team-mate Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool got a good deal for Diaz despite the Reds missing him this season.

When asked if Liverpool made a mistake by selling the Colombian, Carragher said on CBS Sports: “No. They miss him as a player, 100 per cent, there’s no doubt, and that was always going to be the case, he was a really good player for Liverpool.

“But sometimes you get presented deals as a club and at the time that was a good deal for Liverpool.

“Liverpool I think bought Luis Diaz for £40 million, they had him for four seasons maybe, he was due for a new contract, he’d been on the same contract since he came, so he wasn’t on huge wages and the next one would have put him on a big contract and Liverpool would have had him until his early 30s, which is probably not what they wanted ideally.

“Bayern Munich had a problem because they tried to get Florian Wirtz, obviously he came to Liverpool, then [Jamal] Musiala got injured during the Club World Cup, so they were desperate for a player, I think they ended up paying £70m for Luis Diaz at 28, so the whole package was a good deal.

“But listen, he’s still a really good player, you saw that last season for Liverpool and we’re now seeing it for Bayern. But I wouldn’t criticise the club for it.”