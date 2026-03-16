Gerrard ‘waiting’ for Liverpool call to replace Slot as ’emergency boss’ after Tottenham draw

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is ‘waiting’ for a phone call from the Reds asking him to replace Arne Slot until the end of the season, according to reports.

After drawing 1-1 against Spurs on Sunday, the Reds have now got just one point from their last two Premier League matches against bottom side Wolves and relegation-threatened Spurs.

Liverpool took the lead against Igor Tudor’s side through a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick, which Guglielmo Vicario should have done better to save, but the Reds failed to kill off the game in the second half, leading to Richarlison’s late equaliser for Tottenham.

The point actually saw the Reds move up one place in the Premier League table into fifth with Chelsea losing – but the draw only led to more questions about Slot’s future at the club.

Liverpool, who are trailing 1-0 from the first leg, host Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday night and a defeat there would really pile pressure on the Dutchman in the final weeks of the season.

And an account made up of five elite reporters on X has revealed that Gerrard is ‘ready to drop everything’ to take over from Slot until the end of the season if Liverpool sack the Dutchman, who won the Premier League title in his first campaign at Anfield.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Richarlison, Ngumoha, Salah, Tudor, Slot and what next?

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Steven Gerrard is sitting by the phone right now… desperately waiting for that fateful call from @LFC to swoop in as emergency boss till the end of the season! He’s ready to drop everything and save his boyhood club in their hour of need.’

When asked about the result and Liverpool’s performance, Slot replied in his post-match press conference: “In the large parts of the game that we were the better team, I think that is a moment where you have to score the second.

“I think we had moments to do so quite a lot and in the part of the game where it was more equal – the last 15 to 20 minutes – on both sides, it was waiting for one of the two teams to score. They created the chances all in a similar way, the four or five moments they had: long ball, picking up the second ball and then try to be a threat in moments like that.

“We also picked up a lot of those second balls where we were able to counter-attack them, but from all these counter-attacks, all these four versus three, three versus two, all these moments that I felt with the quality players we have that we should be able to either get a bigger chance or when we have it, to score it, we didn’t and then in the last minute we conceded the equaliser and then there’s not a lot of time left to make up for it.”

READ: Richarlison helps Spurs avoid worst-case result as Tudor snatches draw at hopeless Liverpool

On the boos from Liverpool fans at full-time, Slot added: “I think it’s understandable for fans to be frustrated because it happened already so many times that they’ve seen the home team not picking up the points that they’re expecting to, us conceding goals in the last minute.

“Now it’s up to us to bring that frustration to Wednesday and come up with a big performance. Because that we are all frustrated, that’s completely clear. And it’s now up to me and the players to take that frustration into Wednesday evening and show the fans the performance and the results they deserve, because they’ve been supportive throughout the whole season to us.

“Then if it happens so many times that they are frustrated in the end of a game or after the final whistle, that makes complete sense to me.”