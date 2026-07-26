Liverpool want to send Giorgi Mamardashvili out on loan in the summer transfer window, with Alisson set to stay as the number one goalkeeper, according to a report.

Much was expected of Mamardashvili when Liverpool decided to strike a deal with Valencia for the Georgia international goalkeeper back in the summer of 2024.

Liverpool agreed to pay Valencia a total of £29m for Mamardashvili and let him stay at the Spanish club for the 2024/25 campaign.

When Mamardashvili officially joined Liverpool in the summer of 2025, he was expected to be groomed to eventually replace Alisson Becker between the posts for the Merseyside club.

The 25-year-old made 20 appearances for Liverpool last season, in which he conceded 34 goals.

Alisson remained the number one goalkeeper for then manager Arne Slot last season, and the Brazil international will retain his status under Andoni Iraola for the 2026/27 campaign, too.

READ: Vinicius next? Every Premier League player signed from Real Madrid ranked, with Arsenal trio in top ten

Juventus were very keen on signing Alisson in the summer transfer window, but Liverpool put their foot down and blocked any potential deal.

Liverpool to send Giorgi Mamardashvili out on loan

While Liverpool fans will be delighted that Alisson is staying at Anfield, it is bad news for Mamardashvili, with the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), now looking to send the Georgian star out on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon wrote on Patreon: “Liverpool are looking to loan out keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili – as Alisson stays as their first choice.

“The Georgian played some games last season but may be found a new home for the next campaign instead.

“Mamardashvili was signed for a big fee but has spent much of his time away from the Kop since and another spell is on the cards.

READ MORE: Liverpool reach decision on signing Vinicius Junior after Real Madrid superstar ‘suggested’ to FSG

“Brazil number one Alisson has been linked with moves away but Liverpool turned down a move by Juventus and told him he would be staying. “

Liverpool making a mistake with Giorgi Mamardashvili

While it would make sense for Mamardashvili to try to find a club where he would be the number one goalkeeper, it would be a shock decision from Liverpool to send him out on loan.

Alisson has had injury problems in recent times, and Liverpool need an able number two to replace the Brazilian at short notice.

Mamardashvili has done well for Liverpool when he has played.

Liverpool manager Iraola has three other goalkeepers at his disposal – Freddie Woodman, Vitezslav Jaros and Harvey Davies – but none of them are up to Mamardashvili’s standards.

Mamardashvili started for Liverpool in their pre-season friendly match against Sunderland in Nashville this weekend, with Woodman replacing the Georgian in the 67th minute.

Liverpool won the match 4-2, and after the game, Iraola highlighted the positives.

Iraola told Liverpool’s official website: “I think it was different halves.

“Especially, they were a lot stronger in the first half.

“We kind of balanced both teams, and you could feel the difference.

“A lot of things to correct, obviously, it’s the first day.

“You could feel the heavy legs, the players have been training.

“So, we lacked some freshness.

“But it will give us a good starting point to improve things.

“Probably the worst news has been straight away the injury of Joe [Gomez].

“We were happy because we were kind of going through all the training without losing any player.

“Unluckily for us, straight away we’ve lost Joe.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool have just received some bad news about signing Bradley Barcola