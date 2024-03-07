Liverpool told they should ‘give Steven Gerrard’ Klopp’s job after latest Xabi Alonso blow

Steven Gerrard has been recommended to the Reds as they look for a new manager.

Harry Redknapp thinks Liverpool should appoint Steven Gerrard as Jurgen Klopp’s successor with “every chance” Xabi Alonso goes to Bayern Munich.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be stepping down from his role at Anfield at the end of the season.

Harry Redknapp: I would give it to Steven Gerrard

Xabi Alonso has emerged as the early favourite for the job with Fabrizio Romano and others insisting that Liverpool will only make a decision on a new manager until they have appointed a sporting director.

Julian Nagelsmann, Ruben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi and other names have also been linked but Alonso seems to be the top target.

However, a couple of reports over the last few days have claimed that Bayern Munich are now the Bayer Leverkusen boss’ preferred destination in the summer.

And Redknapp reckons Liverpool should go ahead and appoint former midfielder Gerrard instead despite his poor spell as Aston Villa manager.

Former West Ham and Tottenham boss Redknapp told Bet Victor: I’m going to say somebody and people are going to think that I’m off my head, but I would give it to Steven Gerrard.

“I know people will say that he was a failure at Aston Villa and it didn’t go great there, but he’s a Liverpool man and was an incredible player for them. He’s got passion for the game and I used to listen to him speak when he was at Rangers and always thought he was going to be top drawer. I would love to see him manage Liverpool.

“Xabi Alonso would be a good choice as well but there’s every chance he will go to Bayern Munich – they’re a massive club as well who managed to get Harry Kane to leave the Premier League last summer.

“I know I’m probably not in the majority when I say it should be Steven Gerrard but I’ve still got belief in him – I don’t write people off.

You need the right players in order to perform well as a manager. Look at Unai Emery at Aston Villa – he went to Arsenal and was no good but has gone to Villa and is doing a great job.

“It’s a different club with different players and the circumstances are different – it just worked for him there. I’m in Steven Gerrard’s corner for this one.”

Jose Enrique: I would take Conor Bradley over Kyle Walker on current form

Liverpool face Manchester City in a crucial match in the Premier League title race on Sunday and Jose Enrique insists he would rather than Conor Bradley over Kyle Walker on current form.

Former Liverpool left-back Enrique told Grosvenor Sport: “On current form, I’d start Conor Bradley at right back over Kyle Walker. This kid is really making an impact for Liverpool and they don’t seem to miss Trent Alexander-Arnold at all, so I’d have him over Walker at the moment.

“He’s not put a foot wrong and he’s been flying for them recently – he’s a young boy that’s come in and done unbelievably. Full credit to Jurgen Klopp for trusting him and some of the other players from the academy over the past few weeks – they’ve been brilliant.

“Obviously as players generally, you can’t really compare them – one has just come into the side and the other is one of the best right backs ever in the Premier League – but on current form, Bradley gets into my combined XI!”